Fresh Off His First National Award Win, Kartik Aaryan Visits Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple With Parents

Days after winning his first National Film Award, Kartik Aaryan paid a visit to the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. The actor, along with his parents, offered prayers at the famous temple and took part in the sacred Shayan Aarti. His visit comes at a time when fans across the country are celebrating his big career achievement.

Kartik also shared a picture from the temple on social media. The photo showed him standing with folded hands, with the temple in the background.

In the photos and clips making rounds online, Kartik was seen praying with folded hands in the Nandi Hall before taking part in rituals inside the temple premises. Dressed simply, the actor appeared focused on the prayers as he sought the blessings of Baba Mahakal.

Kartik was announced as the Best Actor for his performance in Chandu Champion.

Directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Chandu Champion tells the inspiring story of India's first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar.

The film follows Petkar's journey after he was seriously injured during the 1965 India-Pakistan war. Despite the challenges, he went on to create history through his determination. Kartik's performance in the sports drama received praise from both audiences and critics.

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in the romantic drama Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, alongside Ananya Panday.

He has several films lined up in the coming months. The actor will next be seen in Naagzilla, a fantasy entertainer. He is also working on an untitled musical romance directed by Anurag Basu, which also stars Sreeleela.