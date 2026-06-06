Priya Bapat Recalls Uncomfortable Scene Where Co-Star 'Kept Kissing' Her: 'Didn't Know How To Deal With This'

Actor Priya Bapat, who has carved her niche over the years in Marathi cinema and the Hindi streaming space, recently opened up about a deeply uncomfortable experience on set when she wasn't sure about a kissing scene from the very beginning.

What's Happening

Priya Bapat told Filmfare, "This was kind of my first, first films. This is all before City of Dreams and everything happened. And there was only one kiss in the film. And I had concerns and doubts about it right from the script-reading sessions."

She continued, "And I was continuously asking the director, why do you need it here? It's not about whether I want to kiss or not. But it's just about... how do you justify it? How do you justify? It just doesn't fit here."

The actress explained how she agreed to do the kissing scene as a way to get over her inhibitions and complete what was needed for the film.

When Things Started Getting Uncomfortable

Priya Bapat revealed that things started getting out of hand when her co-actor began improvising the intimate scene, beyond what was originally rehearsed.

She said, "And then there were moments where the actor kept improvising in the song. And he kept kissing me. And me being, I don't know why, I didn't take a stand for myself at that point of time. Because I didn't know how to deal with this."

It did not stop there. Priya Bapat further revealed that the co-actor made personal advances beyond the film set, failing to take the hint that she was not interested. She also felt helpless because they were staying in the same hotel, in different rooms. He kept persisting to meet up for breakfast or dinner, despite her continuous rejections.

How Priya Bapat's Husband Handled The Situation

Priya Bapat said she felt so uneasy about what was going on that she would call her husband, Umesh Bhagat, and confide in him every night.

This led to him taking a flight from Mumbai to Bhopal, where the shoot was taking place, and not leaving her side for three days. She reiterated that this was the only time she has ever experienced such a thing.

About Priya Bapat

Priya Bapat is a well-known Marathi actress who has also had successful projects in the OTT space. She is most popular for the film Kaksparsh and the OTT series City of Dreams.

Some of her other notable projects include Happy Journey (2014), Aamhi Doghi (2018) and, quite recently, the SonyLIV series Raat Jawaan Hai.

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