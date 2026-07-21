Jennifer Winget Drops New Dreamy UK Wedding Pics With Longtime Boyfriend William Ishmael

Jennifer Winget married her long-time boyfriend, Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael, in an intimate ceremony in the UK. While they had remained tight-lipped, videos of her trying on her white gown were already making the rounds online.

On Saturday evening, Jennifer Winget shared pictures of her dreamy wedding and confirmed the news. Earlier today, she posted more images from the beautiful ceremony.

The Instagram carousel shows her radiant and blissful, wrapped in William's arms. Other pictures capture her bridal look, embroidered veil, walking down the stairs with the love of her life, and an emotional moment hugging her father.

Jennifer Winget's First Set Of Wedding Pics

The montage video featured glimpses of the bride and groom exchanging wedding vows at a church and moments from their wedding photoshoot. The clip concludes with the text: "Officially introducing to my man, my husband, Will!." In the caption, she wrote, ".. and finally our stars aligned! @williamishmael."

About Jennifer Winget And William Ishmael

According to a Bombay Times report, Jennifer Winget and William Ishmael got married on Thursday, July 16, in an intimate ceremony in the United Kingdom. The white wedding was a private event attended only by family and close friends, a source told the publication. Rumours about Jennifer and William dating have circulated for a while, but the couple has stayed silent on their relationship.

William Ishmael is a finance professional based in Singapore. His LinkedIn lists him as Director of Business Development and Trading at MHC Digital Group since 2022.

Jennifer was previously married to television actor Karan Singh Grover. The former couple separated in November 2014 and officially completed their divorce in 2016.

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