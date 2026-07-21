Vijay Wasn't H Vinoth's First Choice For <i>Jana Nayagan</i>, Another Star Had Doubts

With anticipation building around Jana Nayagan, director H Vinoth has opened up about the film's political themes, Vijay's future in cinema, and the journey of bringing the project to life. In a recent conversation with Cinema Vikatan, Vinoth described the film as a politically charged story that aims to spark discussion rather than simply celebrate its lead star.

The director also addressed whether Jana Nayagan would be Vijay's last film. Sharing his thoughts, he said, "Whether this is really his last film, no one can say for sure. But you could say this is CM Vijay sir's first film."

Vinoth went on to explain that Jana Nayagan is not designed as a routine commercial entertainer. According to him, the film tackles serious political issues and explores themes that are likely to generate conversation among audiences.

"This movie isn't just some commercial flick. It's a really important political film. It's not just made to praise or glorify Vijay sir. It talks about very sensitive politics," he said.

Emphasising the film's deeper message, the director added, "Even if people have seen or already know about these politics, I think watching this will spark a lot of discussion. So, the success of this movie is our success too."

Vinoth also hinted at the film's layered narrative, saying a crucial section of the story contains significant political commentary and details that viewers may continue to analyse long after watching it.

"About two hours long. Half an hour is serious stuff. If you pay close attention to that half hour, you'll catch a lot of things. You can keep it and study for even a year. There's that much content inside," he said.

During the interview, the filmmaker also revealed that Vijay was not the first actor he approached with the script. Before taking the story to the actor-politician, Vinoth had narrated the project to another star. He introduced it as a political drama and shared the first half of the screenplay, but the response was less enthusiastic than he had hoped.

Recalling the interaction, Vinoth said the actor seemed uncertain about whether the film's themes would connect with audiences.

"He asked, 'Will it work in our place?'" Vinoth recalled with a laugh. "I said, 'Don't know sir, we'll see.' After that, he didn't say anything about the strength of the film. The courage ended right there with this movie."

Jana Nayagan has drawn significant attention as it brings together Vijay and H. Vinoth for the first time. It will be released in theatres on July 23.



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