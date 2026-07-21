<i>Avengers: Doomsday</i> Trailer Finally Reveals Marvel's Biggest Multiverse Battle

Marvel Studios has finally dropped the first full trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, and it makes one thing clear: this is not just another superhero film. The upcoming release brings together heroes from different Marvel worlds for what looks like the biggest crossover the franchise has attempted since Avengers: Endgame.

The trailer opens with a warning that a major threat is approaching. As danger spreads across the multiverse, familiar faces begin to gather for one mission.

Chris Hemsworth's Thor steps up to unite everyone before the battle begins, telling them, “Put aside your petty squabbles and presume nothing except this. If you return, you will return as brothers and sisters. But mark my words, we're going to need a miracle.”

One of the biggest highlights is the return of Robert Downey Jr. to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This time, however, he is not wearing Iron Man's suit. Instead, he appears as the feared Doctor Doom, who seems to be at the centre of the multiverse crisis. While Marvel is still not revealing much about the character, the trailer gives fans their best look yet at the franchise's newest villain.

The footage is packed with familiar heroes from across Marvel films. Alongside the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, Wakandans and the Thunderbolts all join the fight. The trailer also confirms the arrival of several iconic X-Men characters into the MCU, including Professor Xavier, Magneto, Cyclops and Mystique. Channing Tatum's Gambit, who made his debut in Deadpool & Wolverine, is also back in action.

Another moment that has already caught fans' attention is the reunion between Chris Hemsworth's Thor and Chris Evans' Steve Rogers. As Thor sees his old teammate again, he says, “It's not possible,” before Steve Rogers surprises him by grabbing Thor's hammer.

The trailer also offers glimpses of massive action sequences as heroes from different universes prepare for an all-out war against Doctor Doom.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday marks the filmmakers' return to the franchise after Infinity War and Endgame.

The film also stars Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd, Pedro Pascal, Florence Pugh, Letitia Wright, Sebastian Stan, Vanessa Kirby, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden and Simu Liu.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars set to follow a year later.