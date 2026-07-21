John Abraham Buys Rs 84 Crore Bungalow In Mumbai's Bandra

John Abraham expanded his real-estate portfolio. The Bollywood actor has reportedly purchased a bungalow in Bandra West for Rs 84 crore.

The deal comes at a time when Mumbai's luxury real-estate market is witnessing a surge in trophy-bungalow transactions.

According to property-registration documents accessed by Liases Foras, the John Abraham Bandra bungalow is located on St. Martin Road in Bandra West, one of Mumbai's most posh residential pockets.

The property sits on a 1,017.60-square-metre plot and includes an existing bungalow with a built-up area of around 193.12 square metres, along with an outhouse measuring approximately 31.50 square metres. The property-registration documents show that the transaction was registered on July 14, 2026, for a total consideration of Rs 84 crore. John Abraham also paid Rs 5.04 crore in stamp duty to complete the purchase.

The freehold property was acquired from Naushir Eruch Divitre, Fredon Eruch Divitre, Crystal Firoz Divitre and Eruch Firoz Divitre through a registered conveyance deed. Neither the actor nor the sellers were available for comment on the transaction.

The actor has been steadily expanding his real-estate investments over the years.

In December 2023, John Abraham purchased another luxury bungalow in Mumbai's Khar locality for Rs 70.83 crore, according to property-registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com.

That property featured a 5,416-square-foot bungalow on a 7,722-square-foot plot along Linking Road, one of Mumbai's busiest retail and residential stretches. The deal was registered on December 27, 2023, with the actor paying Rs 4.24 crore in stamp duty. With the latest Rs 84 crore Bandra bungalow, John has now added another marquee address to his real-estate portfolio.

John is next set to portray former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria in an upcoming biographical film inspired by the senior officer's life and career.