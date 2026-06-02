Kangana Ranaut Recalls How John Abraham Gave Away <i>Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata</i> Title For Free

Actor and filmmaker Kangana Ranaut has revealed that actor John Abraham played an important role in helping her upcoming film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata get its title, and did so without charging any money.

Speaking at the film's trailer launch, Kangana shared that the project was initially titled Nurses of Cama. However, as the team developed the film further, they felt a different title would better reflect its spirit and broader message.

According to Kangana, the title Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's description of India's working class as the "makers of the country's destiny".

She said the phrase deeply resonated with her and the team.

However, there was one hurdle. The title had already been registered and belonged to John Abraham.

Kangana revealed that when they approached John with a request to use the title, he immediately agreed and handed it over without asking for any payment, something she described as rare in the film industry.

She said, "The film was previously called Nurses of Cama. We wanted to change it to Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. When we thought about this title, we realised it was already registered. But when we requested John Abraham, who had the title, he gave it to us within a day. Usually, people don't give up titles, but he did, without even charging us for it. So, I am very grateful to him."

Her statement drew attention at the trailer launch, especially as title ownership and registrations often involve negotiations and financial transactions within the industry.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is based on the courageous story of nurses at Mumbai's Cama Hospital during the 26/11 terror attacks. It highlights how they risked their own lives to protect and save nearly 400 people amid the chaos and violence.

Kangana suggested that the title change was more than cosmetic. For her, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata captures the spirit of ordinary people performing extraordinary acts of courage and service, much like the nurses whose story the film seeks to tell.

While Kangana credited Prime Minister Modi's words for inspiring the title, she made it clear that John Abraham's generosity helped make it possible.

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