Kangana Ranaut Recalls Her Parents' Reaction To Debut Film <i>Gangster</i>: 'They Were Worried About Society'

Kangana Ranaut may have earned widespread praise for her debut performance in Gangster, but the reaction she received at home left her deeply disappointed. Looking back on the early days of her career, the actor-politician revealed that instead of celebrating her acting, her parents were more concerned about how society would view her role in the film.

In a recent interview with Pen Movies, Kangana opened up about the emotional impact of her parents' response and how it changed the way she viewed validation from her family.

"My father had no reaction after watching the film. My mother's response was, 'Our society won't accept this. You are underage and have done all kinds of scenes.' I was heartbroken. Out of everything in the film, that was all she noticed. They were more worried about society than my performance," she said.

The actor admitted that the experience stayed with her for a long time and influenced how she dealt with feedback from her parents.

"I decided that day I would never take reviews from my parents seriously. But when Mr Bachchan wrote me a beautiful letter praising my performance in Queen and other films, I realised something. My father would never be able to view my work through the same lens as someone like Amitabh Bachchan because cinema simply wasn't his world. I couldn't hold that against him."

National Recognition Changed Her Parents' Perspective

Kangana further shared that her parents' outlook began to shift after she started receiving major honours for her work in cinema.

According to the actor, winning a National Award was a significant moment for her family, particularly her father, who finally began to understand the impact of her achievements.

"When I won a National Award, my parents were genuinely happy. They felt proud that their daughter was being honoured by the President of India. That was a turning point for my father. And when I received the Padma Shri, it became even more significant. He couldn't believe that someone could achieve such recognition through films."

The actor said these milestones ultimately helped shape her ambitions and the kind of career she wanted to pursue.

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