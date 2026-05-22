Kangana Ranaut Clears The Air Over Viral Pic With <i>Mangalsutra</i>: "I Won't Marry Secretly, I Promise'

Kangana Ranaut hit the headlines on Friday after pictures of her wearing a mangalsutra and green bangles (traditionally worn by married women) went viral online. Speculation ran rife that Kangana had married secretly. The actress has now cleared the air over the viral picture in an Instagram story.

Kangana shared a post in Hindi that read, "Is Kangana Ranaut secretly married?"

"I am filming in and around the city every single day. Someone clicked this random picture of me in character makeup, and now I am getting so many phone calls. But what is the big deal about the married-woman look?" Kangana wrote.

Assuring fans and followers, she said she would not have a secret marriage.

"Actors play all kinds of roles. I won't marry secretly, I promise," the actor wrote.

Kangana's secret-marriage rumours surfaced days after she dismissed reports of a romance with Chirag Paswan.

"No, no, Chirag is a friend. When I see him, I think of a friend. There's no romance happening, let me be honest. We have known each other for like... He did his film with me 10 years ago. Agar romance hota toh aaj humare bacche hote," she told ANI last month during an interview.

"If I wanted to have romance, then it would have happened. It's not happening. You know, it's just that friendly vibe you get from somebody who is kind of your type, in a way—he's also from the film industry. So I feel very good around him," Kangana said.

Kangana and Chirag Paswan first worked together in the 2011 romantic drama Miley Naa Miley Hum, directed by Tanveer Khan. The film marked Chirag's acting debut, with Kangana in the female lead. It also featured Neeru Bajwa and Sagarika Ghatge.

On the professional front, Kangana was last seen in Emergency, in which she portrayed former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.