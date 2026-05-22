Video: Rajesh Khanna's Granddaughter Naomika Saran Spotted With Vedang Raina, Hides Face From Paps

Rajesh Khanna's granddaughter Naomika Saran was spotted with The Archies actor Vedang Raina, setting the internet abuzz with romance rumours. Notably, the duo have been roped in for a Maddock Films‑backed movie. On Thursday night, they reportedly went on a movie date.

Breaking down the viral video

In a viral clip, the pair are seen exiting a PVR cinema hall in Mumbai, surrounded by paparazzi eager for a glimpse of them together.

In the video, Naomika blushes and breaks into laughter at the paps' antics.

At one point, Naomika enters an elevator and tries to hide her face from the photographers.

As soon as they come out of the elevator, the two are seen rushing toward their car.

Vedang and Naomika are dressed casually.

Vedang Raina was reportedly in a relationship with Khushi Kapoor. According to reports, the duo called it quits after two years of dating.

Internet's Reaction

The Internet already showered their love on the upcoming pair.

A user wrote, "But they are so cute..totally shipping them."

Another comment read, "I also ship them so hard, they're literally adorable together. This reel was made during my emotional hours pls don't get me wrong."

Who is Naomika Saran?

Naomika Saran is the daughter of actor Rinke Khanna and businessman Sameer Saran. Rinke is the younger daughter of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia. Naomika is the niece of Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar. She will reportedly make her big‑screen debut opposite Vedang Raina. According to media reports, they wrapped shooting for the film last month.

Vedang Raina's love life

Vedang Raina was rumoured to be dating Khushi Kapoor. They both debuted in Zoya Akhtar's Netflix original The Archies in 2023. They have neither confirmed a relationship nor a breakup to date, but were often spotted together at events and parties before their rumoured split.

On the work front, Vedang Raina will be seen in Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, in which he plays the younger version of veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah. He has been paired opposite Sharvari in the film.