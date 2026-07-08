David Attenborough Makes Emmy History As The Oldest Nominee At 100

When most people celebrate turning 100, they might settle for a slice of cake and a quiet gathering. Sir David Attenborough, however, is celebrating by making Emmy history.

The legendary broadcaster, naturalist and filmmaker has become the oldest person ever to receive a Primetime Emmy nomination.

The 100-year-old has earned not one, but two nominations in the Outstanding Narrator category at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards.

According to Deadline, Attenborough, who celebrated his 100th birthday on May 8, has been nominated for narrating A Gorilla Story: Told by David Attenborough for Netflix and Ocean with David Attenborough for National Geographic.

With these nominations, Attenborough overtakes the previous record held by legendary television producer Norman Lear. Lear was 99 years and 11 months old when he received a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2022.

Although he turned 100 before that year's ceremony, Attenborough is now officially the oldest nominee at the time of nomination.

This is far from Attenborough's first brush with Emmy recognition. He has already won the Outstanding Narrator award three times, with his latest victory coming in 2020.

According to Deadline, the winners in the Outstanding Narrator and Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special categories will be announced during the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, scheduled to take place September 5 and 6 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The main Primetime Emmy broadcast airs on Monday, September 14.

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