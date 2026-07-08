<i>The Odyssey</i> First Reviews: Critics Call Christopher Nolan's Film His "Absolute Best"

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is still days away from its theatrical release, but the first reactions are already sailing across social media.

Following early screenings for critics and industry insiders, the filmmaker's ambitious take on Homer's legendary epic has sparked widespread excitement, with many calling it one of the finest films of his career.

Critics Call It One Of Nolan's Best

One early viewer wrote on X, "Christopher Nolan's Odyssey is a colossal origin-myth story of postwar disillusion and a loss of innocence witnessed by the dead."

Another user on X wrote, "Breaking my Twitter hiatus to say that, yes, #TheOdyssey has the goods. Christopher Nolan's Ten Commandments, boasting a scope and scale that never intrudes on its intimacy. A grounded (but faithful) take on the epic myth, with some clever revisionist flair. Himesh Patel the MVP."

One of the most detailed reactions praised both the filmmaking and performances, stating, "Christopher Nolan's adaptation of THE ODYSSEY is as epic as movies get with some of the most breathtaking set pieces he's ever attempted. A colossal achievement of scale, even by Nolan's standards, its commitment to capturing as much as possible in-camera using new IMAX cameras is a staggering technical feat worthy of this sprawling yet intimate story of one man's journey to return home, the burden and consequences of leadership, and the eternal struggle between mortals and gods. Matt Damon's screen command and glimpse into Odysseus's soul brings waves of enormous power to a larger-than-life and complex role. Anne Hathaway turns in an equally powerful and emotional performance as the steadfast Penelope. And Tom Holland's coming-of-age portrayal of Telemachus signals an exciting new era in his evolving career as a leading man."

Not Everyone Was Won Over

Not every reaction has been positive.

One viewer shared a far more reserved opinion, writing, "#TheOdyssey I finished watching The Odyssey and it felt extremely dull and drawn out. Performances were great but Tom Holland was easily the weakest for me. I expected this to be a role where he could show his range but it didn't work. Not much else to say, just disappointed."

Despite that criticism, many others continued to shower the film with praise.

One review read, "#TheOdyssey is Christopher Nolan at his absolute best. Incredibly engaging and immediately investing, it brought me to tears and had my heart pumping from the tension throughout. Whether it's the intimacy of the story and incredible performances."

Another glowing reaction declared, "#TheOdyssey is monumental filmmaking, its interpretation of Greek mythology electrifyingly uncanny. Staggering scale, thrillingly staged action, rich emotional throughlines. The cyclops and Circe sequences are among the best of Nolan's career."

The Odyssey features an ensemble led by Matt Damon as Odysseus, alongside Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya and several other prominent actors.

The film is set to release on July 17.

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