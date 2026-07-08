Akanksha Chamola Claims She Won't Remarry After Divorcing Gaurav Khanna: 'Going To Have My Own House'

Akanksha Chamola, who announced her divorce on the premiere episode of Netflix reality show Lock Upp, recently said she wouldn't remarry. Akanksha added that she would be going solo for the time being.

'Main Akeli Rehne Wali Hoon'

During a chat with co-contestant Pamela, Akanksha said, "I got married so young; I was 24 when I married." Pamela replied, "You are still young; you will find someone." Akanksha added, "I don't want to get married again. I think I am done. But for the first time in my life, main akeli rehne waali hoon. Like, not under my parents' roof or my husband's roof. I am going to have my own house. I am going to ride solo for life now."

'Mera Maternal Instinct Kabhi Nahi Tha'

In follow-up episodes, Akanksha Chamola also explained why she opted for a divorce after a decade of marriage.

During a conversation with co-participants Shreya Kalra and Sufi Motiwala on Lock Upp Season 2, Akanksha said, "Jab hum shaadi mein the, mera maternal instinct kabhi nahi tha (When we were married, I never had a maternal instinct). But I was open to discovering it, and it was never shut down. Gradually, however, I realised that I am not meant for it, and he was okay with that. But I guess, in time, that shifted."

'Mujhe Ladkiya Pasand Hain'

Not only her married life, Akanksha's sexual orientation also became a talking point on the show. After the buzz gained momentum, Akanksha publicly confessed that she had relationships with women before marrying Gaurav: "Mujhe ladkiya pasand hain. Main admire karti hoon, main attract hoti hoon unki taraf. I think woh mera safe space hai (I love women; I admire and am attracted to them. They are my safe space)."

When Gaurav Shared Akanksha's Decision On Bigg Boss 19

During Bigg Boss 19 last year, Gaurav was accused of playing the sympathy card by revealing his wife's decision not to have children.

During a media interaction in the finale week, a reporter asked Gaurav if revealing his private life was a calculated move.

Responding to the query, Gaurav said he would always stand by his wife's decision, though he wants to have a family.

Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola married on November 24, 2016, in Gaurav's hometown of Kanpur. Akanksha Chamola has featured in popular television shows such as Santoshi Maa, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Crime Patrol.

Also Read | 'Gaurav Wants To Have Kids, I Can't Give Him That': Akanksha Chamola On Divorce