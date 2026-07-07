Shilpa Shinde Says Akanksha Chamola Is In <i>Lock Upp</i> Because Of Her Husband: '<i>Usko Kabhi Dekha Tha?</i>'

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor Shilpa Shinde has entered the Netflix reality show Lock Upp, calling out contestants and addressing their issues. Shilpa claimed that Akanksha Chamola is on the show because of her husband, Gaurav Khanna. Meanwhile, Akanksha confided in one of the contestants that Shilpa doesn't like her.

What Shilpa said about Akanksha

Shilpa said that Akanksha Chamola is on the show only because of her husband, actor Gaurav Khanna.

When Sufi Motiwala relayed this statement to Akanksha, she smiled and said she was being picked on. Meanwhile, Shilpa told Shreya and Madhuri Jain, "Main usko bola woh Gaurav ke vajah se aayi hain. Maine kaha usko kabhi dekha tha (I said that she is here because of her husband — where had I seen her before?)."

Akanksha's reaction

The next morning, Akanksha admitted that if there is anyone in the house she could pick a fight with, it would be Shilpa. Later, she told others, "I feel Shilpa doesn't like me."

She also said that Shilpa is here to pick fights and accuse people. However, Shilpa and Shreya appeared to bond with each other on the very first day.

Akanksha Chamola announces divorce on Lock Upp

Akanksha Chamola confirmed her divorce from Gaurav Khanna in the premiere episode of the show. She also said she doesn't want children, while Gaurav wants a family, which led to their separation.

During a conversation with co-participants Shreya Kalra and Sufi Motiwala on Lock Upp Season 2, Akanksha said, "Jab hum shaadi mein the, mera maternal instinct kabhi nahi tha (When we were married, I never had a maternal instinct). But I was open to discovering it, and it was never shut down. Gradually, however, I realised that I am not meant for it, and he was okay with that. But I guess, in time, that shifted."

Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola married on November 24, 2016, in Gaurav's hometown of Kanpur. Akanksha Chamola has featured in television shows such as Santoshi Maa, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Crime Patrol.

Also Read | 'Gaurav Wants To Have Kids, I Can't Give Him That': Akanksha Chamola On Divorce