Hema Malini Reveals Dharmendra's Last Wish, Opens Up About Her Bond With Sunny And Bobby Deol

Hema Malini recently opened up about Dharmendra's final message to her. She also dismissed speculation about differences within the Deol family, saying they continue to share a close bond away from the public eye.

Dharmendra's Final Message To Hema Malini

Speaking to Hindi Rush, Hema recalled that Dharmendra consistently talked about the importance of family over everything else.

"Dharam ji would always say, be with the kids as much as possible. Spend time with the children, with the family. He always said, be united with the family, that is very important in today's times, which doesn't really happen now. These days, kids go their separate ways," she said.

When asked about the last message he left her with, Hema said it reflected the values he had always lived by.

"This is exactly what he said, 'Be with the family. Be together with all of them. Work can keep happening but family should be given utmost importance'," she shared.

Dharmendra and Hema married in 1980 and are parents to daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Before marrying Hema, Dharmendra had married Prakash Kaur, with whom he had four children - sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Ajeeta and Vijayta.

Hema On Her Bond With Sunny And Bobby

Addressing assumptions about the family's equation, Hema said, "They are very sweet. Sunny is very nice. Bobby is very good. We are all always together. We don't do any publicity but internally we are all good. We are all united. We are a very happy family."

During the conversation, Hema was also asked to share something about Dharmendra that admirers may not have known.

"What do I say about such a great human being? Words fall short," she said, before adding, "He was always rooted."

Following Dharmendra's death in November 2025 at the age of 89, the Deol family held a memorial service in Mumbai. Hema and her daughters did not attend that gathering and instead organised a prayer meeting at their home on the same day. A few days later, another prayer meeting was held in Delhi in memory of the legendary actor.

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