Inside Hema Malini's 54-Year-Old Mumbai Home: Dharmendra 'Memorial', Dance Hall, And Fan Art

Esha Deol opened doors to her mother, Hema Malini's, historic, 54-year-old family home in Mumbai.

Sharing a sneak peek with the fans, the home tour highlighted breathtaking details of the residence, revealing its history, unique design, and hidden stories.

During a recent episode on Curly Tales' YouTube channel, Esha Deol shared a rare glimpse inside Hema Malini's home, Advitiya.

According to Esha, the home is filled with history, art, and unconditional love. Despite the house being nearly 54 years old, Esha revealed it lacked an official name and was simply known as Hema Malini's bungalow. During the video, she revealed the house was recently named Advitiya by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, a name that means ‘unique' or ‘mystic'.

A House Built On Art And Memories

In the video, Esha revealed that the bungalow has been Hema Malini's home since she first moved to Mumbai, and over the years, it has become a space that reflects her love for acting, art, classical dance, and the rich Indian culture.

As one enters the house, they realise how dance and culture are embedded in the roots of the house. The entrance is decorated with bronze artefacts depicting various mudras of classical dance, reflecting Hema Malini's lifelong dedication to the art form.

The spacious living room serves as a rehearsal space, featuring traditional wooden flooring, designed for dance practices. The room is large enough to fit 30 dancers at once.

According to Esha, her mother still continues to practise dance at the hall regularly. The room also features a beautiful memorial for Dharmendra, making the space even more significant and personal.

Among the most touching places in the home is a decorated, cosy sitting area dedicated to Hema Malini and Dharmendra. The space features reserved seats with portrait cushions printed with the couple's face, making it one of the most significant corners of the house.

Esha further revealed that the house has an office space filled with treasured memories, including fan gifts, paintings, framed photographs, and memorabilia from Hema Malini's films.

Renovated Home With Separate Kitchens

Esha revealed that although the family has lived on the property for decades, the original bungalow went through major renovations after suffering huge damage during the 2005 Mumbai floods. Today, the house has been transformed into a multi-storey building with separate floors for Hema Malini, Esha Deol, and Esha's sister.

There are separate kitchens for the family members. According to Esha, Hema Malini has an exclusive kitchen where no one is allowed and a separate kitchen for the rest of the family, partly because Hema Malini follows a strict vegetarian diet while other family members, guests, and Esha's children prefer non-vegetarian food.

Throughout the home tour, Esha highlighted that Advitiya is more than a house; it is a family home that preserves generations of fond memories and celebrates art and culture.