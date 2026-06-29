Sunny Deol Turns Emotional As <i>Ikka</i> Trailer Credits Him As 'Dharmendra's Son': '<i>Main Hamesha Papa Ka Beta Hoon</i>'

Sunny Deol turned emotional while reacting to a heartfelt tribute to his late father, veteran actor Dharmendra, in the trailer of his upcoming film, Ikka.

The trailer for Ikka features Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Dia Mirza, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Tillotama Shome. One moment that stood out for fans was the end credits introducing the actor as "Dharmendra's son, Sunny Deol".

Addressing the media during the trailer launch in Mumbai, Sunny was asked about the makers' decision to credit him as "Dharmendra's son".

The actor responded with an emotional statement: "Main hamesha papa ka beta hoon aur waise hi rahunga... bas isse aage kuch nahi..."

Veteran actor Dharmendra died on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89.

Widely regarded as one of Hindi cinema's most iconic stars, Dharmendra made his mark with memorable performances in films such as Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke, Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Ayee Milan Ki Bela and Anupama, among many others. He was celebrated not only for his versatility on screen but also for his immense contribution to Indian cinema and for inspiring generations of fans.

Meanwhile, the makers unveiled the trailer of the Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna-starrer courtroom drama Ikka on Monday, offering a glimpse into an intense legal battle driven by personal history, family ties and moral dilemmas.

Set against the backdrop of a high-stakes courtroom battle, Ikka follows celebrated lawyer Arjun Mehra, played by Sunny Deol, who is compelled to defend a man from his past, portrayed by Akshaye Khanna.

The case reopens old wounds and challenges everything Arjun believes in as he struggles to balance personal loyalties, family responsibilities, and professional principles.

Tillotama Shome plays a determined public prosecutor seeking justice, while Dia Mirza portrays a wife and mother trying to hold her family together amid growing uncertainty.

The film also stars Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shishir Sharma, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. It is written by Althea Kaushal and Mayank Tewari, directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, and produced by Alchemy Films.

Ikka premieres on Netflix on July 10.

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