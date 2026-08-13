Preity Zinta Looks Back On <i>Dil Chahta Hai</i>, Says She Wants To Work With Aamir Khan Again

Farhan Akhtar's Dil Chahta Hai has completed 25 years of its theatrical release. While fans and the cast celebrated the special moment, Preity Zinta missed the reunion because she was busy promoting her upcoming film Batwara 1947.

Preity, who played one of the key roles in Farhan's directorial debut, said she would love to work with Aamir Khan again. The actress also feels that Dil Chahta Hai remains a memorable film in her career. At the same time, she believes Batwara 1947 will become another special film for her.

During a recent press meet, Preity Zinta said, “I would have liked to share a lot of memories, but Aamir divided us. I had to come for the Batwara 1947 promotions, and they went for the 25th anniversary of Dil Chahta Hai.”

“I'm looking forward to working with him again someday in a memorable film. Dil Chahta Hai was a memorable film, to me, Batwara 1947 is also going to be a memorable film.”

Along with Aamir Khan and Preity Zinta, Dil Chahta Hai also features Akshaye Khanna, Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, and Sonali Kulkarni. The film follows three close friends in Goa, where they spend time together, laugh, have fun, and talk about their lives.

As the story moves forward, they grow in different ways. Their choices, relationships, and dreams change, leading them to different paths in life. The film shows how growing up can affect even the closest friendships.

Batwara 1947, set to be released on August 13, marks Preity Zinta's return to the big screen after a long break.

The film is her first big project since Bhaiaji Superhit, which was released in 2018 and also starred Sunny Deol.