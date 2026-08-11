<i> Kaun Banega Crorepati 18</i>: Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Preity Zinta Didn't Reply To His Birthday Message. Actor's Epic Comeback

The 18th season of television's OG quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati premiered last night. The cast of Batwara 1947 — Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta — and the producer of the film, Aamir Khan, were the chief guests on the opening episode. Amitabh Bachchan set the mood of the show with his inimitable charm and wit. During the episode, Amitabh Bachchan teased Preity Zinta about not responding to his birthday message.

"Aap se humein ek complaint hai. Complaint yeh hai ke hum aapko 31 January ko birthday wish karte hain. Aapne humein ek baar bhi jawab nahin diya (I have a complaint with you. I wish you every 31 January on your birthday, but you never replied to me)," said Amitabh Bachchan.

"Nahin Amitji, aisa nahin hai. Main aapko jawab deti hoon, par ek hafte baad (No, Amitji, this is not true. I do reply, but after a week of your message)," was Preity Zinta's comeback.

Then Amitabh Bachchan proved his point by showing his old X post on the big screen.

The X post read, "Preity Zinta...!! Wherever you are, since you have refused to reply to my sms.... ha ha ha... A very happy birthday... love and happiness."

Preity Zinta, this time, was left with no answer. Don't miss her epic facial expressions.

For context, Preity Zinta and Amitabh Bachchan worked together in Karan Johar's Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

On another occasion, Preity Zinta shared an anecdote about how Amitabh Bachchan is referred to by her children.

"Sabse zyada mere ghar mein film industry se kaun popular hai, pata hai? Aap guess kar sakte hain?" Preity asked Big B.

"No one," Big B replied bluntly.

"Aap, but not for your movies. Sorry," Preity said.

"Mere bacche aapka woh gana sunte hain. They say, 'Mumma, sherwala gana' (Preity hums along with Aamir Khan, 'Mere paas aao, mere doston')."

To this, Amitabh Bachchan added, "Jitne bhi bacchon ke maa-baap milte hain na, woh bolte hain, 'Sir, mera 5 saal ka baccha hai. Picture dekhte hi bolta hai, Sir, KBC uncle' (Parents of young kids tell me that whenever my pictures air on screen, their kids say, 'KBC uncle')."

"55 saal kaam kar rahi hoon. Koi bhi character ka naam koi nahin bolta. Only they remember me for KBC," she went on to add.

About Kaun Banega Crorepati

Amitabh Bachchan has become synonymous with the TV show. Fans across generations watch the show with equal zest and vigour.

Meanwhile, the 83-year-old host pushes himself beyond limits. In his latest blog, Amitabh Bachchan wrote he shot for 24 hours for KBC.

In his blog, he wrote, "... aaaahhhh .. got hold of time in time .. finished work at 7 am this morning .. of work that began at 7 am yesterday .. but the importance of its presentation and its timely work was necessary .. so DID IT .. but more the relief of having connected with the daily routine of the Blog and the Ef .."

He added, "I shall retire now, get some food in the belly .. hit a pillow for a while for, tomorrow, the 6th Aug, is another early call .. the first broadcast date for KBC is announced .. and missing that would mean a job replacement for me .. so off to do what needs to be done."

Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.