How <i>Dil Chahta Hai</i> Turned Goa's Chapora Fort Into A Bucket-List Destination

Sameer: "Kaha jaa rahe hain hum?"

Akash: "Goa!"

And 25 years later, Goa remains one of the most sought-after destinations for bachelors to visit. Yes, it has sandy beaches, vibrant culture, cashew liquor, and a delicious culinary landscape, but for most movie lovers, it is the ultimate destination they want to cross off their bucket list after watching Dil Chahta Hai.

The Farhan Akhtar film, starring Aamir Khan (Akash), Saif Ali Khan (Sameer), and Akshaye Khanna (Siddharth) in the lead roles, has completed 25 years today, and it remains one of the most relevant films, having aged like fine wine. From a modern-age bromance to a young man falling for an older woman, the script had everything to make it a box-office hit, grossing around Rs 40 crore worldwide against a reported budget of Rs 8-9 crore.

But no one expected it to become a cult favourite as well. While Akash kept asking Shalini, played by Preity Zinta, "Jaane kyun log pyaar karte hain?", Siddharth unapologetically professed his love for Tara, portrayed by Dimple Kapadia, saying, "Yeh sach hai ki main aapse pyaar karta hu and I am not sorry for that." The film had many iconic dialogues that remain fan favourites, with many viewers still rewatching it for the 25th time, if not more.

The romantic comedy-drama featured several memorable frames that have been dissected by cinephiles over the years, but one that remains unquestioned is that of the three friends sitting at Chapora Fort, overlooking a boat in the vast expanse of water.

The Farhan Akhtar film, starring Aamir Khan (Akash), Saif Ali Khan (Sameer), and Akshaye Khanna (Siddharth) in the lead roles. Photo: IMD

Before Instagram, Dil Chahta Hai Made Goa's Chapora Fort Viral

Long before people bookmarked destinations on social media, Dil Chahta Hai made Chapora Fort a landmark for an entire generation of movie lovers.

The 2001 film features Akash, Sameer, and Siddharth with their backs to the camera, standing atop Chapora Fort, or rather what remains of it. That one frame has been recreated by countless groups, irrespective of gender, over the years. Among travel and cinema enthusiasts, it is more of a ritual.

Whether people visit Goa for the first time or the tenth, they make their way to the fort, gather their group, and click a picture that eventually finds its way to social media. If you visit Goa without posing at this iconic destination, have you really been to India's beach capital?

In Farhan Akhtar's film, this frame is crucial because the three carefree friends, who have so far been enjoying life, are discussing what the future might hold.

While Sameer suggests that they visit Goa every year, Siddharth points out that nobody knows what lies ahead.

According to him, as the years pass, each of them will become so busy with their own lives that they may not even meet once in a decade, let alone plan an annual trip to Goa.

"Jaante ho hum teeno uss jahaj ki tarah hain, jo aaj nahin to kal apni manzilon ko dhundhte hue niklenge. Aur ho sakta hai ki humari manzilein alag alag hon... kiski zindagi kise kahan le jati hai kya pata. Kabhi socha hai ki shayad har saal yahan aana to ek taraf, 10 saal mein ek baar milna bhi mushkil hoga," he says.

But Akash remains optimistic and assures his philosophical friend that nothing will ever affect their friendship.

"Hum dost the, hain, aur rahenge," he says.

As fate would have it, the three eventually go their separate ways for a while, but by the end of the film, they reunite in Goa and sit once again at Chapora Fort overlooking the ocean.

Akash jokes, "Hey Sid! Woh dekh tera jahaj. Do saal pehle kitna chhota tha, ab dekh kitna bada ho gaya hai."

Even 25 years later, Chapora Fort is not just an iconic landmark but also a testament to the enduring vision of Farhan Akhtar, who, by the way, made his directorial debut with this film.

Even 25 years later, Chapora Fort is not just an iconic landmark but also a testament to the enduring vision of Farhan Akhtar. Photo: IMDb

History Of Chapora Fort And The Landmark It Is Today

Located about 20 km from Panaji, Chapora Fort is a roughly 400-year-old landmark perched above the Chapora River in North Goa. It was built during the Adil Shahi dynasty and later reconstructed by the Portuguese in the 1610s. In the 1680s, it served as a base camp for the Marathas as they attempted to end Portuguese rule in the region.

Today, much of its interior lies in ruins, but the laterite walls, bastions, and captivating views of the Chapora River and the Arabian Sea continue to make it a popular attraction among tourists. Not to mention, Bollywood fans still refer to it as the 'Dil Chahta Hai Fort.'

In fact, in December 2023, Farhan Akhtar visited the iconic spot for the first time in more than two decades since filming there. His caption read: "First time back at Chapora Fort since we filmed Akash, Sid and Sameer talking about life. That was 23 years ago. A lot has changed but the warm, sea-salt-infused Goan air remains the same. Some places are just magical."

Travellers continue to flock to Chapora Fort to recreate the cinematic moment amid picturesque surroundings and stunning sunsets. Today, the monument symbolises friendship, wanderlust, and freedom.

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