Saif Ali Khan's Tie At India vs England Match Is More Than Just An Accessory

Saif Ali Khan does not need a loud outfit to stand out. The actor manages to capture eyes even in the most basic ensembles, and he proved it yet again during his appearance at the India vs England ODI series decider at Lord's Cricket Ground.

The Sacred Games actor was seen in the stands joined by his son Taimur, former Indian captain MS Dhoni, and fellow Bollywood stars, including Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon. Saif looked handsome in an olive-grey suit jacket, which he paired with a crisp powder-blue shirt, charcoal trousers and dark sunglasses. Finishing off the look, he added a mustard-printed pocket square. But it was his tie that caught the attention for all the right reasons.

The Story Behind Saif Ali Khan's Tie

While at first glance it may look like a simple navy-and-crimson-stripped tie, a closer look will reveal that it was not just another luxury accessory. Saif Ali Khan was wearing an Old Wykehamist tie, connected to his time at Winchester College in England.

The tie is traditionally reserved for alumni of Winchester College, one of England's oldest and most prestigious public schools founded in 1832. The name 'old Wykehamist' comes from the school's founder, William of Wykeham.

In Britain, school ties have long been a crucial part of the country's sartorial culture. Similarly like regimental ties or university scarves, they highlight heritage, education, and a sense of belonging. The tie which Saif was wearing was less about making a fashion statement and more about legacy.

The Choice Felt Authentically Saif

Very few Bollywood stars can pull off classic menswear as naturally as Saif Ali Khan. Instead of loud logos and dramatic accessories, the actor likes to keep his attire sharp and polished.

Saif Ali Khan's personal style draws heavily from old heritage, British tailoring, and royal aesthetics that make the old Wykehamist tie feel like a natural extension of his wardrobe instead of a carefully curated accessory.

This consistency has made the actor one of Bollywood's most recognisable style icons. Unlike other stars, Saif does not need to reinvent himself each season. Instead, he knows exactly what works for him and sticks to it.

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