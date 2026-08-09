Fitness Influencer Lost 35 Kg In A Year: 6 Things She Avoided During Her Weight-Loss Journey

Losing weight is often made to look harder than it really is. There are endless workout plans, diet trends, supplements, and fitness rules that promise quick results. But for most people, the real challenge is staying consistent for months without turning fitness into a punishment.

A good weight loss routine does not always have to mean spending hours at the gym or pushing yourself through workouts you hate. It is often about finding a routine that you can actually follow. What you eat, how often you train, how much you move, and whether you can stick to the routine all matter.

Fitness influencer Shavy Jain seems to have followed a similar approach. After losing 35 kg in 12 months, Shavy shared some of the things she didn't do during his weight loss journey. Her post broke down some common fitness habits and explained why she chose to keep things simple.

Here are the key takeaways from her post:

1. No separate abs day

Shavy said she never had an “abs day”. Her main focus was burning calories and losing overall body fat. She pointed out that exercises such as squats and deadlifts burn more calories than crunches. She added that she would focus more on abs for definition later, but during her fat-loss phase, she stuck to her “no abs day policy”.

2. No pre-workout or fat burners

The fitness influencer also kept supplements out of her routine. Shavy said she never used pre-workouts or fat burners. Her routine was simple: fasted workouts, water and protein after training for recovery. “No neon drinks for me,” she joked.

3. No exercise she didn't like

Shavy did not believe in doing exercises just because they are considered effective. Burpees and lunges were not her thing, so she focused on workouts she actually enjoyed. She said that in the beginning, doing exercises she liked helped her stay consistent.

4. Not every workout had to be intense

Going hard every day was not her goal. Shavy said she knew which sessions would be intense and balanced them with easier ones. She also did not “romanticise soreness." Instead, she made the gym part of her lifestyle.

5. Never entered the gym without a plan

For Shavy, walking into the gym without a plan was a waste of time. She suggested taking just 15 minutes before the week begins to plan workouts and exercises.

6. Kept her progress private

Shavy also said she did not brag about her transformation. She believes in nazar and prefers to keep her progress to herself. Despite losing around 1 kg a week, she chose to stay low-key.

Shavy's biggest message was simple: fitness does not need to be overcomplicated. Finding a routine you can follow consistently may matter more than trying to do everything perfectly.



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