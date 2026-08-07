'Worst Decision': Mini Mathur, 53, Recalls Getting Botox 15 Years Ago

Mini Mathur is an actor, model, and television host. She was last seen in Call Me Bae, starring Ananya Panday. The 53-year-old recently lifted the trophy for The Alliance and took home the Rs 50 lakh prize.

Away from the screen, she is known for being unapologetically outspoken about ageism and sexism. From menopause to other subjects associated with women's health, the actor never shies away from sharing her two cents. A few months ago, she opened up about why she got Botox done around 15 years ago.

Mini Mathur On Botox

Speaking about cosmetic procedures, Mini Mathur said that most of them are meant to keep up with how people want to look today. She compared it with how people keep up with the latest fashion.

Threading and waxing are norms today because people are maximising how they want to look, and if that makes them feel confident, why should anyone else have a say in it? "My problem is with the judgement when you are telling me how I should look, feel, and what I should be doing with my body. That is a problem," she noted.

The actor said that she might not believe in Botox for herself, but she can be best friends with a person who likes it. She thinks that people should actually be having a conversation about 20-year-olds going for Botox and other cosmetic procedures to change the way they look due to the pressure of social media.

"If you do it really early, your face is gonna age with completely different vectors.... You don't need it at 20 or 30," she added.

Sharing an anecdote, the 53-year-old said, "15 years ago, I was going to do a show that was deep in the jungles, and there was a lot of shooting in daylight." She would constantly frown, leaving a steep line on her forehead.

"So the team told me that this line really shows up like a black line, so please get it fixed. I said okay," she recalled.

She went for a professional consultation. "The doctor said, 'I can freeze it'. I said, 'Freeze it'. I couldn't emote. I was like, 'I want to. I'm feeling sad, but I don't look sad,' and I was acting at that point in time. This is horrible."

Mini Mathur didn't like it at all. She could not convey any emotions on screen. "Thankfully, it lasted only for three months," the actor added with relief.

She also added that it was 15 years ago and nobody told her that she would not be able to move her face or convey emotions before getting the Botox. "It was the worst decision of my life. I looked the same, happy or sad," she remembered.

However, she added that she does things to her face to look better, but she chooses them wisely. "Why shouldn't I maximise the way I look?" she asked, adding that the decision about what a person wants to get done to their face or body should be their choice.

Praising Gen Z, Mini Mathur also added that they find "authenticity really cool", and she loves this about the youth.

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