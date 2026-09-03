At 57, Bhagyashree Says Intermittent Fasting Isn't Ideal For Menopausal Women

Women live longer than men, but they often lead unhealthier lives. According to the World Economic Forum's Closing the Women's Health Gap report, women spend around 25% more of their lives in poor health.

Who would you blame for it?

Girls are often brought up to put everyone else's needs before their own. At gatherings, they serve others first and often leave themselves with whatever is left. Not just that, they may avoid visiting a doctor unless it is absolutely necessary, while continuing to run the household and take care of everyone.

In a recent interview with SheThePeople, Bhagyashree challenged this notion by sharing her perimenopause and menopause journey. She said that during this phase, she put her health first, spoke to doctors to understand her body better, and paid extra attention to her nutrition to sail through what she described as a "horrible" phase.

Bhagyashree Says Intermittent Fasting Isn't Ideal For Menopausal Women

"I don't count," said Bhagyashree when she was asked about how much protein she consumes every day.

She pointed out that Indians bond over food, so she can't keep track of how much protein or how many calories she is consuming, but she is mindful of what she eats.

The 57-year-old actor added that one cannot imagine Diwali, Holi, Dussehra, and Raksha Bandhan without a table filled with a variety of snacks and sweets.

"Our social engagements are over food. And every time you are calculating the number of calories you are eating or analysing what is on your plate, it is going to be very difficult for us to enjoy what we are enjoying," the Maine Pyar Kiya star added.

Host Shaili Chopra suggested intermittent fasting. Replying to her, Bhagyashree said, "Intermittent fasting isn't good for women, and even more so for menopausal women."

The actor explained that women's hormones work differently. "We need food. It can work for a short period for someone who wants to lose weight, but that has to be done under a doctor's supervision," she added.

Bhagyashree explained that women should focus on having a wholesome meal. "It includes fermented foods, protein, and fibre," she said, adding that fibre helps balance the body's nutritional needs.

She suggested that women should include both soluble and insoluble fibre in their diet. "One type of fibre can bind to fats and carbohydrates and help remove them from the body, while another aids digestion," the actor further added.

The Radhe Shyam actor claimed that fibre is something many people miss out on when they start loading their bodies with protein shakes.

Diet For Women During Perimenopause

Speaking about diet, Bhagyashree shared that she is a vegetarian and did not have to take any medicinal or nutritional supplements during her perimenopause phase.

In fact, she said that women should soak lentils and consume legumes for protein. She suggested that there is a right way to consume every ingredient, and that doing so helps the body absorb maximum nutrition, supporting overall well-being.

She also added that dal-chawal is not enough during perimenopause. Vegetables are crucial, yet many women overlook them. The actor also urged people to consume ghee.

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