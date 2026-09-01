"Only 4 More Periods Left": How Women Are Counting Down To 2027

Before formal calendars existed, many communities tracked time using the cycles of the moon. In many cultural traditions and folklores, the moon has long been associated with menstruation, partly because the average menstrual cycle and lunar cycle are similar in length.

A woman with a regular menstrual cycle typically experiences 11 to 12 periods a year. This has given rise to a trend in which women have found a fun way to count down to 2027.

How Women Are Counting Down To 2027

The latest trend on social media is women counting down to 2027. They are not counting days, weeks or months. Instead, they are counting the number of periods left before they bid farewell to 2026 and welcome 2027.

"Only four more periods left," women are writing in their reels and captions as they count down to 2027.

Dr Tanya Narendra, an embryologist and sexual-health educator, recently shared a picture of herself holding multiple pads in her hands. The text read, "Only four more periods left in 2026." Her caption read, "My uterus is redecorating again, friends."

An Instagram user thanked the doctor and said she had made their day by posting the selfie. Another commented that it's only four periods for women who have a regular menstrual cycle, but those dealing with PMOS might experience fewer or more than four periods over the next four months.

A third user commented, "That really makes this year feel even shorter." Another quipped, "Countdown is a little menstrual."

A fifth shared that she had missed two of her periods this year due to PMOS.

Meanwhile, Feri, an influencer, pasted pads all around her face like a flower and wrote, "Four more periods, and it's 2027."

A social media user commented on her post, "Then there will be 12 more till 2028, and then the subscription just keeps renewing," pointing out how, year after year, women deal with cramps, hormonal changes, rashes and mood swings until menopause, which is another ballgame altogether.

Another user wrote, "This is exactly the kind of content that I come to the Internet for. Thanks for your contribution."

A third said, "Periods are costing me a lot in this economy," while a fourth commented, "The girl must be so rich, she used so many pads."

Lauren Steck also shared a similar reel, in which a woman spoke about her experience with irregular periods: "I'm so irregular. Could be one or six (before 2027). You never know."

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