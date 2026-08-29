<i>Toxic</i> Star Tara Sutaria Recalls Getting Her First Period At 14 While Singing On Stage

Getting periods is one of the milestones in a young girl's journey towards womanhood. In many communities across India, it is celebrated with loved ones.

In a recent interaction with Hauterrfly, Tara Sutaria opened up about getting her first period at the age of 14 and how she navigates her menstrual cycle on sets.

Tara Sutaria's First Period

The Toxic star shared that she received education about periods in school as well as at home. "My mum used to talk about everything. I was in an all-girls' school. So it was an important topic of conversation," she shared.

While speaking on the subject, Tara also revealed that her friend group was quite outspoken about it. In fact, most groups of girls discuss periods when they first begin menstruating.

"It's the first time. You are confused. You don't know how to feel. I was 14... I was singing on stage and I got my period," said the actor, adding that she immediately told her mom.

Her mother was supportive and took the time to teach her how to use a pad. She even asked her to call her maternal grandmother and share the good news.

Navigating Periods On Sets

"Sometimes, you are shooting a song or something where you have to look amazing and feel amazing, but you have periods. You don't really feel amazing. You feel bloated, not your best, tired, sometimes cranky," Tara Sutaria said, adding, "You don't know how to say, 'I need to stop. I need to take a break. I need to go to my trailer.' You feel a little bit overwhelmed."

The actor confessed that though unexpected situations crop up on sets, she always tries to speak up. She added that she does not shy away from telling a director when she is on her period, but she also makes sure that work does not suffer because of it.

Tara Sutaria recalled an experience of shooting a sequence in the rain in Mussoorie for Tadap while she was on her period. She added that it had to be done, so she navigated her way through it. "As women, we navigate everything," she said.

Tara also added that she does not use alternatives like "that time of the month" or other euphemisms. "Period is a period. You should call it a period. You don't have to hide it or call it any other word. Call it a period. Why is it a taboo? It's 2026, we should be talking about everything," she said in conclusion.

Also Read | Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares How Much Weight She Has Gained During Pregnancy