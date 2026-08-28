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School Headmaster, 52, Arrested For Raping 11-Year-Old Girl In Punjab: Cops

A 52-year-old headmaster of a government school here was arrested for raping an 11-year-old girl earlier this month, police said on Friday.

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School Headmaster, 52, Arrested For Raping 11-Year-Old Girl In Punjab: Cops
Further investigation is underway, say cops (Representational)
Hoshiarpur:

A 52-year-old headmaster of a government school here was arrested for raping an 11-year-old girl earlier this month, police said on Friday.

They said the assault took place near a village cremation ground between 1.30 pm and 2.30 pm on August 11.

Based on a complaint filed by the minor girl's father, a case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Sub-Inspector Gurbachan Singh, Station House Officer of Hariana police station, said the accused was arrested on Thursday and further investigation in the case is underway

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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