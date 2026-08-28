School Headmaster, 52, Arrested For Raping 11-Year-Old Girl In Punjab: Cops

A 52-year-old headmaster of a government school here was arrested for raping an 11-year-old girl earlier this month, police said on Friday.

They said the assault took place near a village cremation ground between 1.30 pm and 2.30 pm on August 11.

Based on a complaint filed by the minor girl's father, a case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Sub-Inspector Gurbachan Singh, Station House Officer of Hariana police station, said the accused was arrested on Thursday and further investigation in the case is underway

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