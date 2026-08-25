NDTV's 'Anviksha' India-Nepal Dialogue This Week: What's On Agenda

NDTV World is set to launch its new dialogue series, "NDTV Anviksha: Ideas Across Borders", in Nepal on August 27. The first edition will focus on Nepal and its relationship with India, while also looking at the country's politics, economy, society and future.
The India-Nepal Dialogue will be held at Hotel Yak & Yeti in Kathmandu from 9 am onwards. The event will bring together politicians, diplomats, business leaders, technology experts, young entrepreneurs, athletes and cultural figures from India and Nepal.
The day-long programme will begin with a session on Nepal's foreign policy in a changing world. Shisir Khanal from Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs will speak on the subject.
NDTV's 'Anviksha' Agenda
9:25-9:50 am: Nepal's Foreign Policy in a Changing World
Speaker: Shisir Khanal from Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs
9:55-10:15 am: The Future of India-Nepal Relations
Speaker: Amb. Naveen Srivastava, Ambassador of India to Nepal
10:15-10:50 am: Nepal-India Industry Partnership: Building the Next Growth Corridor
Speakers: Gaurav Tayal, Nepal-India Chamber of Commerce & Industry and MD, Surya Nepal Pvt. Ltd.
Birendra Raj Pandey, President, Confederation of Nepalese Industries
Shishir Priyadarshi, President, Chintan Research Foundation
Vishnu Agarwal, Managing Director, MAW Group of Companies
10:50-11:25 am: Nepal-India Industry Partnership: Building the Next Growth Corridor
Speakers: Vidushi Rana, Member of Parliament, RSP, Nepal and Director, Branding & Marketing, Goldstar Shoes
Kamlesh Agrawal, President, Nepal Chamber of Commerce
Ujjwal Kumar Shrestha, Executive Director, Panchakanya Group
Paras Kharel, Executive Director, SAWTEE
11:25 am-12:00 pm: Building Digital Bridges: India-Nepal Collaboration in AI, DPI & Digital Payments
Speakers: Prof. Dr. Bal Krishna Bal, Associate Dean, School of Engineering, Kathmandu University
Semanta Dahal, Advocate and Partner, Abhinawa Law Chambers
Surakchya Adhikari, Project Lead & Chief Operating Officer, Thulo.Com
Paras Kunwar, Chief Operating Officer, FonePay
12:00-12:20 pm: Bridging Hearts and Borders: Nepal & India People-to-People Relations
Speaker: Dr. Shashi Tharoor, Member of Parliament, India, former international diplomat and author
12:20-1:05 pm: Lunch
1:05-1:10 pm: Keynote Address
Speaker: Diwas Kumar, CEO, FonePay
1:10-1:35 pm: India's Neighbourhood First Policy
Speaker: Dr. Ram Madhav, National Vice President, BJP, India
1:35-2:10 pm: Building New Nepal - Brain Drain to Brain Gain: How Gen Z Can Lead the Next Growth Decade
Speakers: Sandeep Rana, Member of Parliament, Nepali Congress
Darshana Shrestha, Founder & CEO, Nature Nepal and President, FWEAN
Aayushi KC, Founder, Khaalisisi; Manish Jha, Member of Parliament, RSP, Nepal
2:10-2:45 pm: The Sub-Continental Blueprint: Geopolitics and Cultural Diplomacy in South Asia
Speakers: Dr. Shashi Tharoor, Member of Parliament, India, former international diplomat and author
Sumnima Udas, Chair, International Relation and Tourism Parliamentary Committee, Nepal
Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, President, The Asiatic Society and National Executive Member, BJP, India
2:45-3:00 pm: Diplomacy, Governance and Stability: Navigating Nepal's Regional Balance
Speaker: Pradeep Gyawali, former Foreign Minister of Nepal and Senior Leader, CPN-UML
3:00-3:20 pm: Nepal at the Crossroads: The Path Forward
Speaker: Gagan Kumar Thapa, President, Nepali Congress
3:25-3:45 pm: From Monarchy to Gen-Z
Speaker: Rabi Lamichhane, Founder & Chairman, Rastriya Swatantra Party, Nepal
3:45-4:10 pm: Women at the Forefront: Leading the Next Generation
Speaker: Manisha Koirala, renowned actress
4:10-4:30 pm: Tea Break
4:30-5:05 pm: Grit, Resilience and the Spirit of the Mountains
Speakers: Fur Gelje Sherpa, President, Nepal Mountaineering Association
Anurag Maloo, Mountaineer and Founder & Glacier Diplomat, The Voice of Glaciers Foundation
Saunak Bhatta, Global Speaker & Peak Performance Strategist
5:05-5:35 pm: What Nepal's Youth Want: The Next Gen Agenda
Speakers: Charu Chadha, Editor, Media 9 Pvt. Ltd.
Paras Khadka, Secretary, Cricket Association of Nepal and former cricketer
Aastha Pokharel, Nepalese supermodel and influencer
5:35-5:45 pm: Brands Without Borders
Speaker: Varun Chaudhary, Managing Director, CG Corp Global
5:45-6:15 pm: Meet the Mahanayak of Nepali Cinema
Speaker: Rajesh Hamal, actor and TV show host
6:15-6:55 pm: The Past, Present & Future of India-Nepal Relations
Speakers: Dr. Vijay Chauthaiwale, In-charge of Foreign Affairs, BJP, India
Maj. Gen. Binoj Basnyat (Retd.), Strategic Analyst and former officer of the Nepali Army
Amb. Manjeev Singh Puri (Retd.), former Ambassador of India to Nepal
Dr. Nishchal N. Pandey, Director, Centre for South Asian Studies, Kathmandu
6:55-7:25 pm: Powering Nepal's Economic Future
Speaker: Dr. Swarnim Wagle, Minister of Finance, Nepal
7:25 pm onwards: Dinner
The Kathmandu event will be the first edition of the series. The event will focus on how Nepal sees itself, what it wants for its future, and how it views its place in South Asia and the wider world. It will focus on how Nepal sees itself, what it wants for its future, and how it views its place in South Asia and the wider world.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world