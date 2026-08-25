NDTV's 'Anviksha' India-Nepal Dialogue This Week: What's On Agenda

NDTV World is set to launch its new dialogue series, "NDTV Anviksha: Ideas Across Borders", in Nepal on August 27. The first edition will focus on Nepal and its relationship with India, while also looking at the country's politics, economy, society and future.

The India-Nepal Dialogue will be held at Hotel Yak & Yeti in Kathmandu from 9 am onwards. The event will bring together politicians, diplomats, business leaders, technology experts, young entrepreneurs, athletes and cultural figures from India and Nepal.

The day-long programme will begin with a session on Nepal's foreign policy in a changing world. Shisir Khanal from Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs will speak on the subject.

NDTV's 'Anviksha' Agenda

9:25-9:50 am: Nepal's Foreign Policy in a Changing World

Speaker: Shisir Khanal from Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs

9:55-10:15 am: The Future of India-Nepal Relations

Speaker: Amb. Naveen Srivastava, Ambassador of India to Nepal

10:15-10:50 am: Nepal-India Industry Partnership: Building the Next Growth Corridor

Speakers: Gaurav Tayal, Nepal-India Chamber of Commerce & Industry and MD, Surya Nepal Pvt. Ltd.

Birendra Raj Pandey, President, Confederation of Nepalese Industries

Shishir Priyadarshi, President, Chintan Research Foundation

Vishnu Agarwal, Managing Director, MAW Group of Companies

10:50-11:25 am: Nepal-India Industry Partnership: Building the Next Growth Corridor

Speakers: Vidushi Rana, Member of Parliament, RSP, Nepal and Director, Branding & Marketing, Goldstar Shoes

Kamlesh Agrawal, President, Nepal Chamber of Commerce

Ujjwal Kumar Shrestha, Executive Director, Panchakanya Group

Paras Kharel, Executive Director, SAWTEE

11:25 am-12:00 pm: Building Digital Bridges: India-Nepal Collaboration in AI, DPI & Digital Payments

Speakers: Prof. Dr. Bal Krishna Bal, Associate Dean, School of Engineering, Kathmandu University

Semanta Dahal, Advocate and Partner, Abhinawa Law Chambers

Surakchya Adhikari, Project Lead & Chief Operating Officer, Thulo.Com

Paras Kunwar, Chief Operating Officer, FonePay

12:00-12:20 pm: Bridging Hearts and Borders: Nepal & India People-to-People Relations

Speaker: Dr. Shashi Tharoor, Member of Parliament, India, former international diplomat and author

12:20-1:05 pm: Lunch

1:05-1:10 pm: Keynote Address

Speaker: Diwas Kumar, CEO, FonePay

1:10-1:35 pm: India's Neighbourhood First Policy

Speaker: Dr. Ram Madhav, National Vice President, BJP, India

1:35-2:10 pm: Building New Nepal - Brain Drain to Brain Gain: How Gen Z Can Lead the Next Growth Decade

Speakers: Sandeep Rana, Member of Parliament, Nepali Congress

Darshana Shrestha, Founder & CEO, Nature Nepal and President, FWEAN

Aayushi KC, Founder, Khaalisisi; Manish Jha, Member of Parliament, RSP, Nepal

2:10-2:45 pm: The Sub-Continental Blueprint: Geopolitics and Cultural Diplomacy in South Asia

Speakers: Dr. Shashi Tharoor, Member of Parliament, India, former international diplomat and author

Sumnima Udas, Chair, International Relation and Tourism Parliamentary Committee, Nepal

Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, President, The Asiatic Society and National Executive Member, BJP, India

2:45-3:00 pm: Diplomacy, Governance and Stability: Navigating Nepal's Regional Balance

Speaker: Pradeep Gyawali, former Foreign Minister of Nepal and Senior Leader, CPN-UML

3:00-3:20 pm: Nepal at the Crossroads: The Path Forward

Speaker: Gagan Kumar Thapa, President, Nepali Congress

3:25-3:45 pm: From Monarchy to Gen-Z

Speaker: Rabi Lamichhane, Founder & Chairman, Rastriya Swatantra Party, Nepal

3:45-4:10 pm: Women at the Forefront: Leading the Next Generation

Speaker: Manisha Koirala, renowned actress

4:10-4:30 pm: Tea Break

4:30-5:05 pm: Grit, Resilience and the Spirit of the Mountains

Speakers: Fur Gelje Sherpa, President, Nepal Mountaineering Association

Anurag Maloo, Mountaineer and Founder & Glacier Diplomat, The Voice of Glaciers Foundation

Saunak Bhatta, Global Speaker & Peak Performance Strategist

5:05-5:35 pm: What Nepal's Youth Want: The Next Gen Agenda

Speakers: Charu Chadha, Editor, Media 9 Pvt. Ltd.

Paras Khadka, Secretary, Cricket Association of Nepal and former cricketer

Aastha Pokharel, Nepalese supermodel and influencer

5:35-5:45 pm: Brands Without Borders

Speaker: Varun Chaudhary, Managing Director, CG Corp Global

5:45-6:15 pm: Meet the Mahanayak of Nepali Cinema

Speaker: Rajesh Hamal, actor and TV show host

6:15-6:55 pm: The Past, Present & Future of India-Nepal Relations

Speakers: Dr. Vijay Chauthaiwale, In-charge of Foreign Affairs, BJP, India

Maj. Gen. Binoj Basnyat (Retd.), Strategic Analyst and former officer of the Nepali Army

Amb. Manjeev Singh Puri (Retd.), former Ambassador of India to Nepal

Dr. Nishchal N. Pandey, Director, Centre for South Asian Studies, Kathmandu

6:55-7:25 pm: Powering Nepal's Economic Future

Speaker: Dr. Swarnim Wagle, Minister of Finance, Nepal

7:25 pm onwards: Dinner

The Kathmandu event will be the first edition of the series. The event will focus on how Nepal sees itself, what it wants for its future, and how it views its place in South Asia and the wider world. It will focus on how Nepal sees itself, what it wants for its future, and how it views its place in South Asia and the wider world.