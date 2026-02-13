Agenda To Schedule: All You Need To Know About India AI Impact Summit 2026

New Delhi will host the India AI Impact Summit 2026, the first-ever such event in the Global South, next week.

The event, the largest among the four global AI summits held so far, will see the participation of 15-20 heads of government, more than 50 ministers and over 40 Indian and global CEOs.

Some of them include Microsoft co-founder, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani, Biocon Group Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, OpenAI's Sam Altman and Nvidia's Jensen Huang, among others.

More than 700 sessions are planned over five days, with a key focus on AI safety, governance, ethical use, data protection, as well as India's approach to sovereign AI.

A major part of the Summit is the AI Impact Expo, showcasing practical applications of AI across different sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, education, climate action, energy efficiency and accessibility.

Besides this, the event will also highlight national skilling initiatives - AI for ALL and AI by HER, YUVAi and India AI Tinkerpreneur. These have been designed to build basic AI awareness among students and young professionals.

India AI Impact Summit 2026: Schedule

The Summit is being hosted at the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital from February 16-20. Prime Minister Modi is expected to formally inaugurate the event, besides convening a roundtable with leading CEOs.

The India AI Impact Expo, which spans more than 70,000 square metres, will feature over 300 exhibitors from 30 countries across various thematic pavilions.

The India AI Impact Summit is guided by three foundational pillars, referred to as 'Sutras' - People, Planet and Progress - with each of them articulating the core principles guiding global cooperation on AI.

These branch into seven 'Chakras' or working groups, covering a specific domain. Among these are Human Capital; Inclusion for Social Empowerment; Safe and Trusted AI; Science; Resilience, Innovation and Efficiency; Democratising AI Resources; and AI for Economic Development and Social Good.

Through these, India looks forward to shaping global AI norms while addressing local challenges. The outcomes from the Summit will further guide policymakers, investors, and industry leaders in the years ahead.

India AI Impact Summit 2026: Agenda

As per the official website, here's the day-by-day agenda for the five-day Summit:

February 16 (Monday): The foundation of the event will be set by keynote addresses, expert roundtables and panel discussions focused on various policies. On this day, the India AI Expo will get inaugurated, bringing together innovators, startups, industry leaders and public institutions on one stage.

February 17 (Tuesday): High-level panel discussions to continue and deepen sectoral dialogues across different priority domains. Knowledge Compendiums will be launched. This includes the Casebooks on artificial intelligence in Health, Energy, Education, Agriculture, Gender Empowerment and Disabilities.

February 18 (Wednesday): Research Symposium to have leading academics, researchers and think tanks showcasing their cutting-edge AI research, evidence-based policy insights, as well as emerging methodologies.

Further, dedicated industry sessions will be held, featuring technology leaders, startups and sector champions. They will present real-world deployments and future-ready innovations.

February 19 (Thursday): Formal Opening Ceremony to be organised. It will be led by Prime Minister Modi. There will be a high-level CEO Roundtable that features global industry leaders, investors and policymakers. They will come together to deliberate on strategic priorities, investment pathways and the future of responsible AI.

February 20 (Friday): High-level GPAI Council Meetings convene member nations to review progress, align priorities and strengthen multilateral cooperation on inclusive AI. The adoption of the Leaders' Declaration is to take place.