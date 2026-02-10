US-India Forum To Lead US CEO Delegation At New Delhi AI Impact Summit

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) has announced its participation as an official partner of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, positioning itself at the centre of what is shaping up to be a defining moment for global artificial intelligence cooperation. The Summit will take place in New Delhi from February 16 to 20, 2026, in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India.

As part of the summit, USISPF will lead the largest-ever delegation of US CEOs and senior technology leaders to India, underscoring the growing strategic alignment between Washington and New Delhi on artificial intelligence, trusted technology ecosystems, and next-generation digital infrastructure. The delegation marks a decisive step in advancing US-India cooperation at a time when AI is increasingly seen as both an economic catalyst and a geopolitical priority.

Ahead of the summit, USISPF also announced the launch of its Board AI Task Force, to be led by John Chambers, Chairman of USISPF. The task force will focus on strengthening AI ecosystems, accelerating responsible deployment, and delivering population-scale impact. Its first major initiative will be leading a delegation of more than 100 US companies to the India AI Impact Summit, working alongside the Government of India, industry leaders, and key stakeholders to advance trusted, scalable, and inclusive AI.

"AI stands for America and India," Chambers said, emphasising that artificial intelligence and the US-India relationship are the defining forces of this era. He noted that the new task force will leverage USISPF's experience in public-private partnerships to ensure responsible AI development and implementation for nearly two billion people across both countries.

The US delegation will be co-led by Shantanu Narayen, Vice Chair of USISPF and Chair and CEO of Adobe, and Raj Subramaniam, Vice Chair of USISPF and President and CEO of FedEx Corporation. More than 120 senior global leaders are expected to participate, representing sectors ranging from technology and manufacturing to logistics and advanced services.

During the Summit, USISPF will advance its TRUST Initiative by catalysing investments to expand India's AI infrastructure and computational capacity while supporting startups deploying AI for welfare and social impact. The delegation will also deepen cooperation on supply chain resilience, reinforcing India's growing role as a trusted global manufacturing and technology hub.

Aligned with the summit's theme of "People, Planet, Progress," USISPF will collaborate with Indian policymakers and innovators to democratise access to AI, expand shared digital resources, and accelerate real-world AI deployment across agriculture, healthcare, education, and financial inclusion. Flagship sessions, high-level private roundtables, and closed-door dialogues on national security, supply chains, and strategic technology cooperation will further anchor the Forum's engagement.

USISPF President and CEO Dr Mukesh Aghi said the partnership is central to shaping a trusted global AI ecosystem, adding that the Forum looks forward to translating shared US-India priorities into concrete action that balances innovation, security, and democratic values.