OpenAI CEO Sam Altman To Interact With IIT Delhi Students On February 20

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, will interact with students at IIT Delhi on February 20, as part of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, taking place from February 16 to 20 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

Altman will be in conversation with Vinod Khosla of Khosla Ventures, followed by an "Ask Me Anything" session with students. The programme will begin at 10:30 AM in Dogra Hall and will focus on the rapid evolution of AI, its global implications, and its transformative potential across industries. Participation is restricted to registered IIT Delhi community members and special invitees.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026, the first global AI summit hosted in the Global South, brings together world leaders, policymakers, CEOs, and innovators to explore AI's role in inclusive growth, governance, and sustainable development. The summit has attracted high-level participation, including 15-20 heads of government, over 50 international ministers, and more than 40 global and Indian CEOs.

Deliberations are organised through seven thematic "Chakras" or Working Groups focusing on key areas: Human Capital, Inclusion for Social Empowerment, Safe and Trusted AI, Science, Resilience & Efficiency, Democratizing AI Resources, and AI for Economic Development & Social Good. These groups aim to translate AI innovations into actionable policies and real-world solutions, addressing both global and local challenges.

India is emerging as a global hub for AI talent and inclusive innovation. Government initiatives like IndiaAI FutureSkills support thousands of students and researchers, while platforms such as BHASHINI and Kisan e-Mitra leverage AI to enhance social inclusion and service delivery across languages and regions.

Top Global Tech Leaders, Including Sundar Pichai and Sam Altman, To Attend India AI Impact Summit 2026

Some of the world's leading technology figures are set to converge in India for the India AI Impact Summit 2026, underscoring the country's growing significance in the global AI ecosystem. The summit will see participation from Google CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Alexandr Wang, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, DeepMind co-founder Demis Hassabis, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, among other industry leaders.

This marks Sam Altman's first international visit in nearly a year. While Altman is not yet listed as an official speaker on the summit's public agenda, sources indicate that OpenAI is arranging exclusive closed-door meetings alongside the main event. Reports also suggest a possible standalone OpenAI session on February 19, offering additional engagement opportunities.