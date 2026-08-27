How Canadians Are Boycotting US Products Amid Trump Tariff Threats

The 61-year-old held several products under his arm as he told AFP: "Tariffs hurt our economy, but they force us to buy Canadian."

"And I'm all for that."

The escalating trade conflict with the United States is stirring a wave of patriotism in Canada, where Prime Minister Mark Carney's government is encouraging people to boycott American products now more than ever.

Since US President Donald Trump launched his tariff offensive last year, Canadians have staged a massive boycott of US goods: American wines and spirits have disappeared from shelves in most provinces, while the number of Canadian tourists traveling to the United States has also fallen.

Buy Canadian

And the government is trying to give the movement fresh momentum.

"It's good to remember that the greatest power we all have is our own purchasing power...We can choose to buy Canadian, and we must choose to buy Canadian," Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne insisted Tuesday as he unveiled Canada's response to the new US tariffs.

Industry Minister Melanie Joly added: "When you choose a Canadian product, you're not only putting pressure on the United States, you're protecting jobs" in Canada.

Peter Gianopolis, the manager of a Montreal supermarket, said Wednesday he could "already see a difference" in consumer behavior since the Canadian government's decision to break off trade negotiations with Washington.

"Customers ask where products come from and always prefer those from Quebec, even if they're more expensive," he said.

Labels and the maple leaf from the Canadian flag clearly identifying products' origins have proliferated in stores since last year.

And many retailers are appealing to economic patriotism.

At a Canadian Tire store in Montreal, a chain that sells hardware supplies and other goods, employees on Wednesday wore T-shirts bearing the evocative slogan: "We all play for Canada."

No US vacations

Beyond food and everyday products, the boycott is also playing out in tourism.

"I've decided not to vacation in the United States for the next few years," lawyer Charlotte Dumonceau said.

The tourism boycott, which last year led to a 25 percent drop in the number of Canadians traveling to the United States, has begun to show signs of losing steam in recent months.

In June, 2.3 million trips were made from Canada to the United States, up five percent from a year earlier, according to Canada's statistics agency.

Concerned tourism operators in some US border states are rolling out the red carpet with discounts for Canadians.

New York state, in particular, has launched its "New York Loves Canada" initiative, offering a series of promotions to Canadians through the end of the year

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)