Shiva Rajkumar Defends Calling Pradeep Ranganathan 'Sir': 'There Is Nothing Wrong'

Shiva Rajkumar found himself in an unexpected controversy after showing respect to actor Pradeep Ranganathan at the Ananda Vikatan Awards in Tamil Nadu. The veteran Kannada actor praised the Dragon star and addressed him as 'Sir'. While Rajkumar meant it as a sign of respect, some questioned why he used the word for a younger actor.

Now, Rajkumar decided to explain his side. He said that he learned to respect everyone from his family while growing up. For him, there is nothing wrong with showing kindness to a younger person.

As per TV9 Kannada, Shiva Rajkumar explained, “We have been taught to respect everyone since a young age. There is nothing wrong with respecting those in front of us, whether they are younger or older than us. If they are girls, we call them Madam.

“Is there a rule anywhere that says we should not call them Madam or Sir if they are younger than us? It is not right to make a big controversy about it when we call them with love and respect,” he said.

“No one who grew up in the family of our father, Dr Rajkumar, has ever had the habit of calling anyone in singular terms or looking down on them. Respecting everyone is the path that Appaji has taught us.”

Shiva Rajkumar said that he respects everyone genuinely and does not feel that showing respect to others is something wrong. He explained that he does not think age or status should decide how people are treated.

The actor also said that he is aware that some are criticising him over the issue. Still, he does not want to let the criticism upset him. He said people are free to have their opinions, and if criticising him makes them happy, he is fine with it.

At the Ananda Vikatan Awards, Shiva Rajkumar, admiring Pradeep Ranganathan's work, said, “Pradeep sir, I have seen all his films. I can say I'm one of your fans because I like Dhanush. Whenever I see you, I feel like seeing Dhanush in you. You're a fantastic actor and you're a good director also, so fantastic. It was so very nice to be here.”

Rajkumar was on stage to present an award to filmmaker Abishan Jeevinth for his directorial debut, Tourist Family.