Ahead Of Filming, Orlando Bloom Quits Priyanka Chopra-Starrer <i>Reset</i>

Hollywood star Orlando Bloom has quit Priyanka Chopra's Reset, a film he was to serve as an executive producer as well. The reason for his departure from the survival thriller remains unknown.

The film is written by Jordan Rawlins. The basic plot of Reset revolves around Priyanka's character, who wakes up in the middle of the wilderness with no memory of what led her there. Now, all she can do is trust a stranger – a character Orlando was to play – for survival. But the catch here is that he may not turn out to be who he claims to be.

According to TMZ, the makers are now looking for a replacement for Orlando Bloom, with around three actors reportedly being considered for the role. Priyanka is also expected to have a say in the casting decision. The film's future remains uncertain, as Bloom's international star power, alongside Priyanka's, was reportedly being leveraged to secure worldwide distribution rights for the indie project.

Even director Matt Smukler relied on what Priyanka and Orlando brought to the table together. “I was looking for a pairing where attraction and mistrust could effortlessly coexist. Priyanka and Orlando have this uncanny ability to make you believe both at once. Their chemistry is undeniable,” the filmmaker told Deadline earlier this year.

Priyanka Chopra's most famous and critically acclaimed films include Fashion, Barfi!, Bajirao Mastani, along with Hollywood projects such as The Matrix Resurrections, Citadel and more.

According to the latest updates, the actress is gearing up for a grand comeback to Indian cinema with S.S. Rajamouli's highly anticipated epic action-adventure film Varanasi. The film is expected to be one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. Meanwhile, Priyanka has also confirmed a joint project with Angelina Jolie.