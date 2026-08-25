<i>Vvaan</i> Teaser: Sidharth Malhotra And Tamannaah Bhatia's Fantasy Film Takes Us Into A Forbidden Forest

The teaser of Vvaan, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, is finally out. The film takes viewers into a mysterious world built around folklore, an unusual forest, and forces that seem to go beyond the ordinary.

The teaser wastes little time in establishing the biggest rule of this world: "Suryast ke baad, Vvaan mein pravesh karna varjit hai." In simple words, no one is allowed to enter Vvaan after sunset. But why? And what happens inside the forest once darkness falls? The teaser does not give away the answers.

Sidharth plays a man who is pulled towards the forest despite the danger surrounding it. What starts as a journey into a forbidden place soon appears to become something much more personal.

There are also flashes of action and supernatural elements, with the teaser hinting at possession, mysterious powers and a dangerous force lurking within the forest. Rather than explaining the entire mythology, the makers have chosen to give viewers small pieces of the puzzle.

The teaser has already caught the attention of viewers online. One fan wrote, "Rooting for this," while another said the concept looked interesting but felt the execution would be key. Another viewer called it "Best movie of the year loading."

Vvaan also marks Sidharth and Tamannaah's first film together. The cast includes Manish Paul, Shweta Tiwari, Sunil Grover and Anup Soni.

Directed by Deepak Kumar Misra and produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor, the film is backed by Balaji Telefilms. It is set to release in theatres on September 25.