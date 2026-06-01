Kiara Advani Opens Up On Post-Pregnancy Body Pressure: 'From <i>Devi</i> To <i>Moti Lag Rahi Hai</i> Overnight'

Kiara Advani, who is gearing up for the release of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, embraced motherhood last year after welcoming daughter Saraayah Malhotra with husband Sidharth Malhotra on July 15, 2025.

In a recent conversation with Bombay Times, Kiara opened up about the realities of motherhood, reflecting on the emotional and physical changes that come with the journey. From navigating postpartum challenges and societal expectations to discovering a new perspective on life and work, the actress shared insights into how becoming a mother has transformed her.

What Kiara Advani Said

Speaking about the joys, challenges, and unexpected realities of motherhood, Kiara told the media portal, "I don't think people really prepare you for that. Now that I have been through postpartum for so many months, I can probably make light of it. I tell all my friends who have already had babies that you all didn't prepare me for this, though I know that this is such an individual journey. No one talks about the guilt you feel, the chaos outside you and inside you."



She continued, "Initially, it's the chaos inside you because biologically, there are so many changes that you go through, your hormones are crashing and your mental space is somewhere else. It's simply life-changing. I don't think life-changing has a more apt example than this - the transition into motherhood. That's the way nature has made this - no matter how much change it brings to a father's life, for the woman it's that much more because she is the nutrition of the baby, the one carrying the baby, delivering the baby and then feeding the baby. So, there's no denying what a mother's role is in a child's life, and the fact is that the chaos is also very real. The best way to get through it is by supporting women around you. I feel the most successful women today are those who are supported by other women."

Reflecting on the pressure women often face after childbirth, particularly regarding returning to work and meeting societal expectations about their appearance, Kiara spoke about how motherhood has enriched her both personally and professionally.

Kiara said, "The experience is so enriching in every way; I feel directors who will work with me now, will get the best version of me. This journey (of motherhood) has opened a new side to me, to my life and to my understanding of the world. The earlier part of your question when you spoke about conversations about women getting back to work - it's true. And what is interesting is that - when you're pregnant, everyone goes like, 'Oh my God, you're glowing, this, that.' And the minute you've had a baby, it changes to, 'Abhi moti lag rahi hai, thodi yeh lag rahi hain, thodi woh lag rahi hain.' When you are pregnant, you are this Devi and the minute you deliver the baby, they expect you to be back in shape and back on track."



"But the hardest part for the woman is after. That is the part where she needs support. They say it takes a village to raise a baby. It takes a village to raise a mother. That is the time you need to nurture this woman who is now adapting to a whole new role in her life and figuring out how she's going to balance her identity and play the role of a mother, daughter, wife. I must thank all the women before me who've done this and made it look easy and the ones who have laid the foundation for us. I think each one of us will now make it easier for the next one to come," added the actress.

She was also asked about how life at home has changed since Saraayah's arrival. Kiara revealed that the little one now rules the household.

"Oh yes! It is Saraayah's house, and Sidharth and I live in it. Basically, her toys and playmats are everywhere, and we are living around it," said Kiara.



Also Read: Kiara Advani Shares What It Was Like To Shoot For Toxic With Geetu Mohandas