Bobby Deol Recalls Feeling 'Heartbroken' After Losing <i>Jab We Met</i>: 'I Went Through All Emotions'

Actor Bobby Deol has opened up about the disappointment of losing out on Jab We Met. Speaking on Aap Ki Adalat, Bobby revealed that he was left heartbroken after being replaced in the project.

Reflecting on that period, Bobby said he had immense faith in Imtiaz's talent after watching the rough cut of his debut film Socha Na Tha.

"We are friends, and I was heartbroken because I was going through a phase when I wanted a film like this. I had a lot of confidence in Imtiaz. When I saw the rough cut of Socha Na Tha, I was so taken by his work because he is such a good director. I felt we should work together. So we agreed that we would make it, but when your position in the market is not good, no one backs you."

The actor explained that as time passed, circumstances changed, and the project eventually moved ahead without him.

"Time passed, and the people I had approached earlier changed their minds. The same producer whom I had spoken to about Imtiaz and who had said, 'Imtiaz is expensive,' ended up making the film. The same actress who had initially said no, and whom I had convinced, was in the film, but I was not. This happened, so naturally it hurt."

Although the experience was painful, Bobby said it became an important lesson in his life and career. Rather than dwelling on the setback, he chose to channel his emotions into self-improvement.

"Whenever such things happen, it can never feel good. But when I started working on myself, I decided that this had to become my strength. I went through the anger and all the emotions, but they should become your strength because you cannot keep crying about it. These were valuable learnings for me, and I have learnt from them. Today, I have no complaints about what happened."

Released in October 2007, Jab We Met starred Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles. The film became one of the biggest Hindi hits of the year and is widely regarded as a cult romantic classic. It was also Imtiaz Ali's second directorial venture.

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