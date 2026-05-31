H Vinoth On Vijay's <i>Jana Nayagan</i> Delay: "Don't Have The Courage To Tell You The Truth"

The release of Vijay's much-awaited film Jana Nayagan continues to remain uncertain, with director H Vinoth recently addressing questions about the project's delay.

What's Happening

Speaking at a promotional event for filmmaker Pandiraaj's Parimala & Co in Chennai, Vinoth was asked about when audiences could finally expect Jana Nayagan to hit theatres.

However, the director chose not to reveal any details and instead responded with a cryptic remark.

"That is not up to me. I don't even have the courage to tell you the truth. Even if I had the courage, you wouldn't have the courage to share it," said Vinoth, laughing.

Background

The Vijay-starrer has faced a series of hurdles since its originally planned theatrical release on January 9.

Although the film was submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in December 2025, it did not receive certification ahead of its scheduled release.

According to reports, the makers agreed to implement several suggested modifications and cuts.

However, the certification process became complicated after objections were raised regarding the film's portrayal of religious sentiments and the armed forces.

The matter was subsequently referred to the Revising Committee by CBFC Chairperson Prasoon Joshi.

The producers later approached the Madras High Court, alleging that the delay was causing significant financial losses. The court directed the CBFC to issue a U/A certificate and observed that entertaining such complaints could create a "dangerous trend."

The certification body subsequently challenged the ruling, leading to further legal proceedings.

The matter saw another setback when a scheduled review screening in March was reportedly cancelled after a committee member fell ill.

Adding to the film's troubles, Jana Nayagan was leaked online in April.

Following a complaint filed by the makers, the Cyber Crime Wing of the Tamil Nadu Police arrested three individuals, including a freelance assistant editor, in connection with the alleged data theft and piracy case. The CBFC denied any role in the leak.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding its release, the film continues to generate significant interest among fans.

Earlier this month, producer Venkat K Narayana had indicated that the film was expected to arrive in cinemas within a few weeks.

Several ticket-booking platforms have also displayed June 19 as the film's tentative release date, although no official confirmation has been issued so far.

Jana Nayagan has attracted additional attention because it is widely believed to be Vijay's final film project before fully focusing on his political career.

The actor-turned-politician was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10 after his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), emerged victorious in the state assembly elections.