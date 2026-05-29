Vijay's Son Jason Sanjay's Debut Directorial <i>Sigma</i> To Release On July 31

Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay's first film has been in the works for nearly three years now. Produced by Lyca Productions and starring Sundeep Kishen, the movie announced in August 2023 finally has a release date. On Friday, Lyca Productions announced that the movie would release worldwide on July 31.

Sigma looks like a thriller from its motion poster, released a year ago. The film written and directed by Sanjay reportedly features a lone wolf (played by Sundeep Kishen) involving crimes and a sort of treasure hunt as well. The audience will see plenty of action, comedy and drama that is likely to be highly engaging.

Jason Sanjay said in a statement on Friday that he was excited for the release of the film. He added, "Sigma has been an incredibly special and enriching journey for me. I'm deeply grateful to producer Subaskaran of Lyca Productions for placing their trust in my vision and for constantly supporting me throughout this process. Working with such a committed cast and crew has been truly rewarding, and I sincerely thank every artist and technician who contributed wholeheartedly to this film. We are eagerly looking forward to presenting Sigma to audiences on July 31 and can't wait to share more exciting updates soon."

According to GKM Tamil Kumaran of Lyca Productions, the movie has shaped up well. He was all praise for Vijay's son Jason Sanjay and said, "Jason Sanjay has approached his debut with remarkable clarity, dedication, and conviction."

The movie was shot in 65 days over a period of four months. The cast of the film also includes Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj, Shiv Pandit, Anbu Thasan, Yog Japee, and others. Sigma has music composed by Thaman S, cinematography by Krishnan Vasant, editing by Praveen KL, and Hariharasuthan on VFX supervision. Netflix has bagged the digital rights for this movie stated the production company.

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