'<i>Nazar Aur Sabr</i>': How Ranveer Singh Is In Full <i>Dhurandhar</i> Mode Amid <i>Don 3</i> Row

The film industry is an ever-fluctuating world - one day you are a superstar basking in praise after a blockbuster, and the next you are labelled a hero with tantrums. When the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperative directive against Ranveer Singh following his abrupt exit from Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 is one such case.

Ranveer Singh was practically written off after three consecutive commercial flops at the box office, until Aditya Dhar's two-part Dhurandhar flipped the script. Kabir Khan's sports drama 83 brought critical acclaim for the actor as he played Kapil Dev on screen, but the post-pandemic environment did not help theatre footfalls. Yash Raj Films' comedy-drama Jayeshbhai Jordaar tanked, barely attracting attention. The final nail in the proverbial coffin was Rohit Shetty's comedy Cirkus, which became the biggest commercial disaster of Ranveer Singh's career.

Then came the lull, and then the storm.

2025 saw Ranveer Singh steely and simmering with a quiet vengeance - perhaps battling his own doubts, desperate for the kind of win his calibre demands. 'Nazar Aur Sabr' was Ranveer Singh's most lethal weapon in Dhurandhar for his character Hamza Ali Mazari.

The dialogue was used by NSA Ajay Sanyal (R Madhavan) in the film, first when they are powerless against their corrupt rivals, stating that destiny always changes, and they should wait for the right time. He later passes on the same learning while mentoring agents.

Nazar implies keeping an observant eye on a situation that may not be working in your favour, while sabr or patience is all about waiting for the right moment to act or for things to fall into place. The apt Urdu equivalent of the old 'Wait and Watch', just the other way round.

The film's catchy dialogue seems to have taken on a different meaning in the actor's personal life amid the Don 3 dispute with Farhan Akhtar.

The Real-Life Test

Farhan Akhtar claimed he incurred severe financial losses of Rs 45 crore in Don 3's pre-production. According to reports, Ranveer Singh walking out three weeks before filming - coming after the stupendous success of Dhurandhar and its sequel - did not sit well with the Don 3 makers.

That reported move sparked a major conversation about contractual agreements and industry accountability. Farhan Akhtar, Ranveer Singh, Ritesh Sidhwani and concerned film bodies are reportedly open to resolving the matter amicably to reduce losses.

FWICE's directive against Ranveer after Farhan lodged a complaint with the Federation over his departure has raised questions about film bodies and the extent of their involvement in such disputes.

FWICE's action instructs all 38 craft unions affiliated with the body-including spot boys, technicians and lightmen-not to collaborate with the actor. That hampers a film's shoot and production process immensely within the film industry at large.

Until the FWICE's much publicised press conference where it issued a non-cooperative directive against Ranveer Singh, the actor held his tongue. Hours after the action by the film workers' body, Ranveer Singh broke his silence on the Don 3 controversy, even if it was through his spokesperson.

Ranveer Singh in Don 3 Title Reveal Announcement

Ranveer Singh's spokesperson said, "Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect.

"While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead. He continues to hold deep respect and goodwill for all those involved and sincerely wishes the franchise continued success. Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance," he concluded.

A measured, balanced statement on the way things are. No direct comment on any individual or company. Nothing personal, quite clinical, pretty much like his Dhurandhar character, Hamza Ali Mazari.

Right after FWICE's press conference revealing the decision, he was spotted at the airport on May 26, 2026, heading to Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru.

Ranveer Singh at Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru

The spiritual visit and prayers came after a legal issue tied to an earlier incident. At the closing ceremony of the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, Ranveer's exaggerated mimicry of the Daiva/Bhoota Kola tradition as seen in Rishab Shetty's Kantara, drew criticism. The Karnataka High Court described it as "insensitive and reckless"; after Ranveer Singh apologised, the case was quashed and he was asked to offer an apology.

The court issued an order asking Ranveer Singh to visit the temple in a March 2026 hearing. He was seen maintaining a low-profile, masked up till he reached the inner sanctum of the temple to avoid more attention than needed.

It is notable that the Don 3 controversy erupted just as another controversy was concluding. That is the most we have seen or heard from Ranveer so far.

The Social Media Lull

A quick scan of Ranveer Singh's social media shows no personal posts. The last and biggest personal update was the announcement of his second baby with Deepika Padukone on April 19. His last official post, dated April 24, was a brand collaboration; the recent feed otherwise centres on Dhurandhar.

He is not completely off social media. May has been taxing but he has been pretty much quiet about it.

Be it failed releases or controversies, for now he is keeping his "Nazar" on events and relying on "Sabr" for storms to subside or reach amicable conclusions.

Deepika Padukone Is Also Laying Low

Fingers inevitably turn to Deepika Padukone's social media whenever Ranveer Singh is in the eye of a storm. Her perceived social media silence has long been debated. She too has chosen calm and quiet amid the noise, consistent with how she has handled public battles, whether professional or personal. She tends to act when it's time. Again "Nazar Aur Sabr".

The actress was questioned for not posting after Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar success; she later responded to a fan saying, "I watched it way before any of you did. Now, who's the joke on?"

Even now, as the Don 3 dispute winds its rocky road, Deepika Padukone has remained distant from the public fray. That silence from a power couple speaks volumes.

All eyes are on Ranveer Singh-if he reacts again, will it be more direct? Will Deepika Padukone be cast as the "dutiful wife" social media expects? For now, "Nazar Aur Sabr" has perhaps never rung truer for Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer Singh once shut down judgement about a slow patch in his career when Dhurandhar roared. He shared a philosophical post celebrating the idea that luck can change when the time is right.

He wrote, "Kismat ki ek bohut khoobsurat aadat hai, ki woh waqt aane par badalti hai... Lekin filhal... Nazar aur sabr." (Loose translation: "Destiny has a beautiful habit - it changes when the time is right. But for now... keep your eyes open and have patience.")

Ranveer Singh's Post after Dhurandhar success.

Maybe this time, too, Ranveer Singh will return with the same spirit once the Don 3 fire is doused.

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