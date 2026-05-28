Internet Revisits Ranveer Singh's <i>Don 3</i> Teaser After Film Body Action: '<i>Dhurandhar Ke Baad Yeh</i> Chhota Bheem <i>Lagegi</i>'

Ranveer Singh has been in the eye of the storm lately. The actor was introduced as the new 'Don' on August 9, 2023, while Farhan Akhtar revealed a title-reveal teaser a day earlier. However, the tables have turned ever since Ranveer Singh's abrupt exit from the film, leading the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) to impose a ban on the actor. Meanwhile, the teaser continues to blow up on YouTube, where internet users are flooding the comments section.

Internet Reactions

The internet still seems divided about Ranveer Singh being part of Don 3, much like the reaction when the teaser was revealed two years ago. The chatter back then was seeing Ranveer Singh step into the shoes of Shah Rukh Khan after he took over the baton from the OG Don - Amitabh Bachchan. The conversation has now moved to a different direction.

New comments have surfaced as the title-reveal video remains live on YouTube, amid the ongoing Don 3 controversy.

One person wrote, "Shah Rukh only."

Someone else wrote, "Ranveer Singh, please complete this movie. I am very excited to see you on the big screen."

One internet user asked, "Why does this teaser look like it's made intentionally bad? Like they actually made it for controversy or something."

Addressing the ongoing controversy, one person wrote, "They should really sort things out and make it happen."

Some other comments read, "Shayad Dhurandhar nahi karta toh yeh movie karni padti ya Shaktimaan" and "Dhurandhar ke baad yeh Chhota Bheem lagegi."

Some people continued to support Ranveer Singh.

One comment read, "Yaar Ranveer Singh ke saath galat hua yaar."

"I am proud to never troll him anywhere even when this was released because I knew back then that he can pull it off," added another user.

Other comments included, "Good he ditched this!" and "Ranveer > Don. Good he left this shit."

One person added, "Please bandh kar do ab iss movie ko. Itni controversy ke baad mujhe nahi lagta ki ab koi Don 3 dekhne jayega."

Ranveer Singh Banned By Film Workers' Body

FWICE on Monday announced a non-cooperation directive against actor Ranveer over his abrupt exit from Don 3. The decision comes more than five months after filmmaker Farhan formally approached the federation with a complaint regarding the actor's withdrawal from the project.

At a press conference held today, FWICE Chief Advisor and Indian Film and Television Directors' Association President Ashok Pandit detailed the timeline that led to the federation's decision.

According to Pandit, the matter dates back to April 11, when Farhan filed a complaint with FWICE against Ranveer.

Pandit revealed that the complaint alleged Ranveer withdrew from Don 3 just three weeks before the shooting unit was scheduled to leave, causing significant disruption to the project.

As part of the federation's standard process, FWICE invited producers Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani to present their case. While Sidhwani attended the meeting in person, Farhan joined virtually from London.

He stressed that FWICE followed due process and attempted to hear both sides before taking any action.

According to him, FWICE issued three formal notices to the actor but received no response.

Later, Ranveer's official spokesperson issued a statement, saying, "Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect."

"While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead. He continues to hold deep respect and goodwill for all those involved and sincerely wishes the franchise continued success. Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance," the spokesperson concluded.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has now clarified that its recent action against Ranveer Singh over his sudden exit from Don 3 is not a "ban," but a temporary non-cooperation directive.

During an interview with ETimes, Ashoke Pandit explained, "See, first of all, the entire conversation has become wrong. It's not a ban. See, we are not the court; we can't ban people. So we have issued a non-cooperation. Non-cooperation means all our members who belong to 30 crafts, you know, will not work with him. It's my choice whether I want to work with him or not."

He further added, "So we, as a trade union, have issued this thing to our members that, wherever he is there, you will not work till the time. This issue is not sorted out. Because we very strongly feel that this is a very wrong trend that will start."

Ashoke Pandit also stressed that the organisation intends to push both sides towards a resolution.

Farhan Akhtar's Demand

In the ongoing Don 3 dispute, Farhan Akhtar's primary concern appears to be financial, with sources claiming the issue centres around the Rs 45 crore already invested in the film.

The amount has reportedly been fully audited and accounted for, with the producers inviting further scrutiny if required. Amid the standoff, all parties, including Farhan Akhtar, Ranveer Singh, Ritesh Sidhwani, and the concerned film bodies, are said to be open to sitting across the table to resolve the matter amicably, with the aim of restarting the film and ensuring no one suffers further losses.

The development marks a major escalation in the Don 3 controversy and puts the spotlight on industry accountability, contractual commitments, and the role of film bodies in resolving disputes.

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