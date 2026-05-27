Amid <i>Don 3</i> Row, <i>Gangs Of Wasseypur</i> Editor Slams Film Body For Ignoring 242 Editors Since 2023: 'We Weren't Cool Enough'

Gangs of Wasseypur editor Shweta Vankat recently expressed grave disappointment over the ban imposed on Ranveer Singh by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), following his abrupt exit from Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. She called it "selective outrage" and pointed to similar incidents in 2023, when about 242 editors had approached FWICE with comparable problems but saw no progress then, unlike the swift action now.

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Shweta told SCREEN, "We needed a dialogue with the producers. There was also a letter sent to them, signed by 242 editors working in the industry, outlining the issues. But there has been no communication or revert after that meeting."

Issues such as delayed payments and poor structures and working conditions were highlighted in their appeal, but there was no swift action to address them, Shweta added.

She also posted on social media, sarcastically calling FWICE's ban on Ranveer Singh "cute", writing, "When film editors had come to you for help setting up a dialogue with producers, where was this efficiency? It has been three years. Or maybe we weren't cool enough. Basically producer ya actor bano (become either a producer or an actor)."

Instagram/Shweta Venkat

Ranveer Singh Banned By Film Workers' Body

FWICE on Monday announced a non-cooperation directive against actor Ranveer over his abrupt exit from Don 3. The decision comes more than five months after filmmaker Farhan formally approached the federation with a complaint regarding the actor's withdrawal from the project.

At a press conference held today, FWICE Chief Advisor and Indian Film and Television Directors' Association President Ashok Pandit detailed the timeline that led to the federation's decision.

According to Pandit, the matter dates back to April 11, when Farhan filed a complaint with FWICE against Ranveer.

Pandit revealed that the complaint alleged Ranveer withdrew from Don 3 just three weeks before the shooting unit was scheduled to leave, causing significant disruption to the project.

As part of the federation's standard process, FWICE invited producers Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani to present their case. While Sidhwani attended the meeting in person, Farhan joined virtually from London.

He stressed that FWICE followed due process and attempted to hear both sides before taking any action.

According to him, FWICE issued three formal notices to the actor but received no response.

Later, Ranveer's official spokesperson issued a statement, saying, "Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect."

"While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead. He continues to hold deep respect and goodwill for all those involved and sincerely wishes the franchise continued success. Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance," the spokesperson concluded.

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