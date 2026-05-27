Bobby Deol Reveals Why He Had To Tell His Wife About <i>Aashram's</i> Intimate Scenes: "I Would've Been In Trouble"

One of the shows that played a crucial role in Bobby Deol's comeback in recent years is Prakash Jha's Aashram. The actor recently opened up about how he initially only told his wife, interior and fashion designer Tanya Deol, about the sexually implicit scenes that would be in the hit series.

What's Happening

Speaking to Shekhar Suman on his new chat show Shekhar Tonite, Bobby Deol said, "First of all, when I heard the story I didn't tell my father, my mother, or even my brother."

He continued, "I only told one person - my wife. I had to tell her; otherwise, if she found out later, I would've been in trouble."

Crediting his wife for standing by him during difficult times, Bobby Deol added, "Whatever I am today is because of my wife. When I was going through a bad phase, she handled the entire house. I think she is my backbone."

She appreciated him for the kind of actor he wanted to be, encouraging his experimental roles and helping him out of self-doubt.

Why Bobby Deol Accepted Aashram

Last year, the actor opened up about why he agreed to do Aashram during a press meeting.

He said, "I knew I wasn't going to be offered hero roles anymore. That is why when I accepted this show I did not tell anyone. I was waiting for the show to come out and then see their reaction."

Bobby Deol added that he has always been an actor who wants to play characters of different shades. Aashram also turned out to be a big boost to his career with its success and acceptance among viewers.

About Aashram

The plot of the series revolves around Baba Nirala, who runs an illegal empire of fraud and drugs in his ashram, and preys on young women who come to seek his blessings. The first and second seasons were released in 2020, followed by season 3 in 2022 and season 4 in 2025, which was the final season.

ALSO READ | Bobby Deol Gets Teary-Eyed As He Remembers Dharmendra After His Death: "Papa Bahut Special The"