Shemar Moore Returns As Hondo In New S.W.A.T. Franchise, Original Cast Members Set to Return

The S.W.A.T. franchise is officially getting a new chapter, and Shemar Moore is set to reprise his role as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson in the upcoming spinoff series, according to reports from CinemaBlend. Sony Pictures Television announced that it had ordered a new part titled, S.W.A.T. Exiles.

The new series comes after the original S.W.A.T. concluded its eight-season run on CBS in 2025. The 10-episode first season of S.W.A.T. Exiles wrapped filming in February and is currently being presented to potential buyers during the 2026 LA Screenings in Los Angeles. The show has not yet secured an official network or streaming home, the outlet further reported.

In the spinoff, Hondo is pulled out of forced retirement after a high-profile mission goes wrong. He is then tasked to lead a “last-chance experimental SWAT unit made up of untested, unpredictable young recruits.”

Joining Moore in the new cast are Ronen Rubinstein, Freddy Miyares, Lucy Barrett, Zyra Gorecki and Adain Bradley. Despite the focus on a new generation of officers, original series cast members Jay Harrington, David Lim and Patrick St. Esprit are also confirmed to reprise their roles.

The news of the returning cast follows earlier reports of behind-the-scenes tension after some cast members, including Harrington and Lim, reportedly expressed disappointment over not initially being approached for the spinoff. The speculation fueled rumours of production drama, though Moore recently shared a celebratory social media video featuring the new ensemble during a public screening event.

The continuation of the franchise marks another comeback moment for S.W.A.T., which previously survived cancellation twice during its original broadcast run. Fans can still stream the original series on Netflix.