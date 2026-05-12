Bobby Deol's Shout-Out For Sister Esha's Interior Brand Launch. Actor Replies

Esha Deol launched her new interior brand in Mumbai on Monday. She broke down in tears while remembering her father, late actor Dharmendra, and his encouraging words before she ventured into this new space. A day later, Bobby Deol supported Esha's new endeavour and shared a message for her on Instagram.

Reposting Esha's Instagram post where she gave a speech about her new brand and their late father, Bobby wrote: "Wishing you all the love and luck as you begin this new journey. I am sure you are going to be amazing at it."

Esha replied, "Thank you, bhaiya."

At the event, Esha spoke about how she and her father shared a penchant for design and landscapes.

She said: "This journey would be incomplete without mentioning my father, Dharmendra ji. We both shared a passion for design, and this special bond that we shared is something that I carry with me even today."

With tears in her eyes, Esha said: "Papa and I would spend... I can't talk about it, it's so difficult... Papa and I would spend hours discussing different landscapes, houses, simple spaces, and he always would say, 'Lage raho bete, karte raho (Just keep at it)' and those words... I carry them with me even today; they guide me. It was his faith in my creativity that gave me the courage to wholeheartedly pursue it today."

Esha also shared that the lantern in her brand's logo was personally designed by her father. "The lantern in my logo was personally handcrafted by Papa. It was a gift he had given me," she said.

Esha Deol is the daughter of Dharmendra and his second wife, Hema Malini. Bobby Deol is the youngest son of Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur. Despite being married to Hema Malini, Dharmendra used to live with Prakash Kaur. The two families of Dharmendra have largely stayed apart from each other, triggering speculation about their family dynamics.

In 2023, Bobby and Sunny appeared on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee with Karan and said how things had changed in recent years.

Bobby Deol also opened up about his "media-shy" family and added: "It all started with Karan's (Sunny Deol's son) wedding. We never really expose our family. We are very media-shy. But we couldn't stop anyone from putting up videos when they came to the wedding. We got so much love because of those videos, and people saw how we truly are. I think Drisha (Acharya), our daughter-in-law, has brought us luck."

Bobby Deol added: "Bhaiya has been dancing since Karan's wedding, and then Gadar 2 happened. I have never seen my brother dance so much."

In terms of work, Bobby Deol and Anurag Kashyap's Bandar releases this month.