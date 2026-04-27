When Fans Stopped Bobby Deol From Hugging Ameesha Patel During <i>Humraaz</i> Climax Scene: '<i>Chor Isko, Yeh Taara Singh Ki Amaanat Hai'</i>

When Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol lit up screens with Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, their on-screen love story as Tara Singh and Sakeena became nothing short of iconic. So much so that for many fans, the line between reel and real life simply disappeared.

Years later, while filming Humraaz, Ameesha found herself in a situation that perfectly captured just how deeply audiences had connected with her character.

In a recent chat with Bollywood Bubble, the actress recalled shooting a crucial climax scene at Jaipur fort alongside Bobby Deol and Akshaye Khanna.

She said, "I was shooting for Humraaz at Jaipur fort. It was the climax scene, in which I had to shoot Akshaye Khanna with a gun, and Bobby Deol had to hug me."

What followed was both chaotic and hilarious.

Ameesha added, "A crowd had assembled to watch the shoot. There were ropes to control the people, cops were present, and people weren't able to cross and reach the set. But, there was so much public during the shoot, all three actors were there, so it was very exciting for them. However, when Bobby came to hug me, public started shouting loudly, 'Leave her. Yeh toh Taara Singh ki amaanat hai, tere Bhai ki amaanat hai. Vo Pakistan se leke aaya hai usse, chorr Sakeena ko (Leave Sakeena, she is your brother's partner, he brought her from Pakistan).'"

The emotional intensity of the scene didn't stand a chance against the crowd's passionate reactions.

Even the cast and crew couldn't hold their composure.

Ameesha continued, "It was a bittersweet and happy feeling also, that people loved Tara and Sakeena so much that they couldn't digest someone else coming in her life. But, it was laughable also, because after all it was a film, not real life. It was quite funny. We all were serious, crying during the scene, but we all started laughing, including the directors and actors. I joked with Bobby, 'I won't hug you now, mai aapke bhai ki amaanat hu, yeh samajh lo aap (I belong to your brother)'."

About Gadar

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is a period action‑romance film directed by Anil Sharma, set against the backdrop of the Partition of India in 1947. It became a massive box‑office hit and is now regarded as one of the most iconic Bollywood films of the early 2000s.

Its sequel hit the big screens in 2023. It featured Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma, all reprising their roles from the original film.

About Humraaz

Humraaz is a psychological thriller directed by Abbas-Mustan, starring Bobby Deol, Akshaye Khanna, and Ameesha Patel.

The film is a remake of the 1998 American thriller A Perfect Murder, which itself was inspired by Alfred Hitchcock's Dial M for Murder (1954). It is known for its twists, suspense‑driven second half, and Akshaye Khanna's early "villain" role.

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