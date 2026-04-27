Ameesha Patel Says Indira Gandhi Fixed Her Parents' Wedding Date: "Their Horoscopes Didn't Match And..."

Popular actress Ameesha Patel's family has a deep connection with the Gandhi family. So much so, her parents' wedding date was actually fixed by the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. She was even the first person to visit the newborn Ameesha at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

The relationship was initiated by Ameesha's grandfather, a renowned barrister, who was Indira Gandhi's chief advisor.

The Rajni Patel Connection

"My grandfather, Barrister Rajni Patel, was a very renowned barrister. Then he stepped into politics. His mentor from childhood was Jawaharlal Nehru. When he entered politics, he first joined the Communist Party and then moved to the Congress. During his time in Congress, his closest associate was Indira Gandhi. He was her chief advisor. He had also served as the Congress treasurer and Congress president.

"There wasn't any major move that Indira Gandhi would make without discussing it with my grandfather or taking his opinion. My grandfather also raised funds for many chief ministers across India. It is a very politically involved family," Ameesha told Bollywood Bubble.

She also revealed that her parents' wedding date was fixed by Indira Gandhi as per her schedule.

"Indira Gandhi fixed the wedding date of my parents as well. Their horoscopes didn't match, so she was asked when she was available, and based on her dates, my parents' wedding day was finalised."

"When I was born at Breach Candy Hospital, the first person to come and see me was Indira Gandhi," she added.

Talking about the legacy of her grandfather, she added, "The Nehru Planetarium in Worli was built by my grandfather as a tribute to his mentor Jawaharlal Nehru. There is a very deep connection with the Gandhi family."

What Ameesha Said Earlier

This is not the first time Ameesha has spoken about their long association with the Gandhi family.

During her earlier appearance on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, Ameesha opened up about the similar incident that helped materialise her parents' wedding.

Patel revealed, "Mrs. Indira Gandhi was the one who fixed the date of my parents' wedding. There was no kundali match to set the date for their wedding. My grandfather, Barrister Rajni Patel, asked Indira Gandhi, 'Indira, when are you free?' She said, 'Rajni, I am free on the 4th of July.' The date was booked on the 4th of July. It was booked in Taj Mahal Palace, South Bombay, Colaba. And that's how my parents got married."

Recalling her childhood days, Ameesha Patel said she had seen eminent personalities like artist M. F. Husain and politicians Praful Patel and Rajiv Shukla at her grandparents' home.

Ameesha Patel made a blockbuster debut with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai in 2000 alongside Hrithik Roshan.

In recent times, the actress reprised her role in the blockbuster Gadar 2 (2023), which became a monster hit that year.