Ameesha Patel On Replacing Aishwarya Rai In <i>Mangal Pandey</i>: "Aamir Khan Found Me Very Intelligent"

Actor Ameesha Patel has spoken about key turning points early in her career, including how she came to be part of Mangal Pandey: The Rising and why she missed out on Lagaan.

What's Happening

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Ameesha shared that her casting in Mangal Pandey: The Rising came after Aamir Khan noticed her during an interaction.

Recalling the moment, she said, "Aamir actually saw my interview on the BBC and found me very intelligent. We had also done an interview together, and while they were setting up the camera, Aamir and I started playing noughts and crosses. It became a bit of an ego battle between us to see who would win more games. There was a healthy competitiveness between us. But Aamir and I had met quite a few times even before that."

She also revealed that she had initially been considered for Lagaan, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, but was eventually not cast.

"I had given a look test for Lagaan, and I was selected for it too. I had even allotted dates for the film. But while I was shooting for Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai in New Zealand, my manager informed me that Ashutosh ji felt I had very 'educated eyes' for a village role and that I was extremely fair-skinned. He believed my personality appeared too refined and educated for the part. That's why I didn't fit Lagaan, and eventually, I was chosen for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha."

The role in Lagaan ultimately went to Gracy Singh, who starred opposite Aamir Khan in the film.

Ameesha Patel On Replacing Aishwarya Rai

Speaking about Mangal Pandey: The Rising, Ameesha addressed how she replaced Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the project. The role of Jwala had initially been offered to Aishwarya, whose exit from the film had generated speculation at the time. Reports had suggested a disagreement over remuneration with producer Bobby Bedi.

However, in 2004, Aishwarya clarified that her departure stemmed from a disagreement between the producer and her representatives, adding that the producer later apologised.

Background

Directed by Ketan Mehta, Mangal Pandey: The Rising is a historical drama based on the life of the Indian soldier who played a key role in the uprising against British rule.

The film marked Aamir Khan's return to the screen after a break following Dil Chahta Hai. The cast also included Toby Stephens, Rani Mukerji and Kirron Kher.