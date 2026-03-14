Ameesha Patel Reveals How Dharmendra Treated Her As Part Of The Family: "He Regarded Me As Ameesha Deol"

Ameesha Patel has time and again spoken about her close bond with the Deol family. In a recent conversation, she opened up about how the late actor Dharmendra always treated her as part of the family. Dharmendra died on November 24, 2025. He was 89.

In a conversation with Zoom, Ameesha Patel said, "When Dharam ji left us, it felt like a personal loss for me. I truly felt it. Although he treated me like family, I didn't interact with him frequently. Yet, he regarded me as 'Ameesha Deol' and part of the family."

On Her Bond With Sunny Deol

The 2001 film Gadar, led by Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, was a smashing hit. The two have always shared a close bond. They made a comeback with the 2023 film Gadar 2, which went on to become a massive blockbuster too.

Speaking of their camaraderie, Ameesha Patel said, "Sunny and I have supported each other through our most challenging moments. I always tell him, 'Sunny, it doesn't matter if anyone wants to collaborate with you or not.' I've previously stated that if Sunny asked me to play a tree in a movie without any lines, he's the only actor I would do it for. I believe he understands that. Regardless of the circumstances, our friendship will endure, both personally and professionally."

Furthermore, the actress revealed how Sunny Deol played a crucial role in her signing Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai.

She said, "Before Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai even came to be, it was Vijayta Films that had me on board for a film. When KNPH came along, I approached Sunny and said, 'Sunny, please let me out of this contract. Your film has been stalled for a few months. Please allow me to pursue KNPH.' He told me I didn't need his approval. He took the contract and ripped it up right then. He said go! Even if he had the contract, he would still say go. He's truly wonderful."

"I believe we have immense love and respect for one another. Our bond is on another level. We carry ourselves with dignity as Tara and Sakina," concluded Ameesha Patel.

Ameesha's Tribute To Dharmendra

The Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai actress had also taken to social media to share a loving post for Dharmendra. She mentioned how some losses are forever, and that Dharmendra was the original 'He-Man', who could give anyone in Hollywood a run for their money with his good looks.

Ameesha wrote, "Dharam ji, I will miss your warm hugs and you shouting 'ARREY MERI SAKINA' when you saw me from a distance and I used to run to hug you! It's hard to say farewell to the incredible man that Dharam ji was! Some losses are irreplaceable and will leave a vacuum and a void forever! A man that was the OG He-Man and looks that could give anyone in Hollywood a run for their money!

"But what he leaves behind is not merely a legacy of superstardom and fame, but a legacy of being the most terrific human being! A rarity to be remembered on purely humanitarian grounds in today's world! Om Shanti! Heaven is a better place because you are there now," her post concluded.

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