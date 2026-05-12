Video: Vijay's 'Last Dance' At <i>Jana Nayagan</i> Event Goes Viral After Oath As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

TVK chief Vijay was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday. Following this, a video of the actor-politician from a Jana Nayagan event has been widely shared on social media, with fans reacting emotionally.

About The Video

The audio launch of Jana Nayagan, held in Malaysia, drew an emotional response from fans. The event was marked by nostalgia and reflection, with many on social media referring to it as the "end of an era." Vijay arrived at the venue with a cheerful smile and interacted warmly with attendees, posing for photographs and greeting fans.

One of the highlights of the night was Vijay dancing to his popular track Thalapathy Kacheri, which received loud cheers from the audience. Many fans have described the moment as a "one last dance," as Jana Nayagan marks Vijay's swan song in cinema.

Vijay's Political Rise

Vijay officially took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at a ceremony in Chennai. His rise marks a significant moment for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the political party he founded.

Vijay made a strong entry into electoral politics after his party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), delivered an impressive performance in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. TVK emerged as the single-largest party in the 234-member Assembly, winning 108 seats. The result marks a major political breakthrough for Vijay, who recently transitioned from cinema to active politics.

The election saw a tightly fought three-cornered contest between the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), led by former Chief Minister M K Stalin, the opposition AIADMK, which contested in alliance with the BJP, and Vijay's newly formed TVK.

About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan, Vijay's final film, is a Tamil remake of the 2023 Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari. The film stars Thalapathy Vijay and is directed by H Vinoth. It is said to carry strong political messaging, positioning it as a politically driven project rather than a conventional commercial release.



Also Read: Trisha Krishnan Speaks To NDTV, Shares Joy Over Vijay Becoming Tamil Nadu Chief Minister: "Very Happy"